Wilmington, NC

The Warming Shelter opens in Wilmington ahead of freezing temps

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An emergency shelter in Wilmington opened its doors ahead of the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend. Volunteers worked for days to open its doors by 5:30 Friday evening to welcome anyone in need of a warm place to stay. Rev. Meg McBride helped organize...
Brunswick County distributes 3,100 gifts donated by community

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Social Services has announced the distribution of 3,100 gifts donated by the community via their Angel Tree initiative. “Every year we are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of our community members,” Social Services Director Cathy Lytch said in a release. “We are so thankful for the support and want donators to know they truly make the holiday bright for so many people in our county.”
Look At Those Lights contest winner announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire

Fire department warns those with live Christmas trees after three displaced by house fire. Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew says live trees need consistent care, especially for families that put their trees up weeks before Christmas. With the help of friends and strangers, the Leake family donates more than 100...
Fire Claims Home; Family Without for Christmas

A fire in Bolton has left a family without a home or any belongings for Christmas. The ADR Fire and Rescue Department was called to 3208 General Howe Highway at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. ADR, Buckhead, Bolton, and Northwest Fire responded to the call. It took a total of 24...
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s a...
Pet of the Week: Holly from the Pender County Animal Shelter

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Holly, a beautiful 3-year-old Lynx point Siamese cat, is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter. According to her handlers, Holly is very friendly with people but does not get along well with other cats. She is spayed, microchipped, healthy and up-to-date on...
Sheetz locations to be built in the Cape Fear Area

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area. Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”
Three displaced after house fire in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were displaced after a house fire in Southport on Thursday evening, Dec. 22. According to the Southport Fire Department, a mother and son were at home in the kitchen at the time of the fire, while the father was across the street buying gifts.
Protecting your home while you're on vacation

Fire department warns those with live Christmas trees after three displaced by house fire. Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew says live trees need consistent care, especially for families that put their trees up weeks before Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A family of eight lost everything Friday in a...
Scam warning if you’re planning to give a gift card this holiday season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As people are finishing their last minute holiday shopping, the Better Business Bureau is warning against a new scam involving gift cards. Quantrell Quick with the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina says they have been alerted to a new type of scams for gift cards purchased in stores.
Holiday safety tips from law enforcement

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Millions of people are hitting the road or hopping on a plane this holiday weekend. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. You should set timers on interior and exterior...
Crews respond to fire at home in Elizabethtown area

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Per the report, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with the Bladenboro Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, Clarkton Fire Department and Bladen County EMS responded to the scene, located off of N.C. 242 S.
How to keep up with the latest on power outages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
