BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Social Services has announced the distribution of 3,100 gifts donated by the community via their Angel Tree initiative. “Every year we are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of our community members,” Social Services Director Cathy Lytch said in a release. “We are so thankful for the support and want donators to know they truly make the holiday bright for so many people in our county.”

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO