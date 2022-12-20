ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

everythinglubbock.com

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) — Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

7 of the Most Violent and Terrifying Cases of Road Rage in Texas

Texas may be known for its hospitality but maybe because people don't know about all the intense road rage that goes on in the Lone Star State. People can be quite temperamental, and Texans are no exception. Sure, no one likes being cut off but for some, it can fill them with intense rage. Here are six of the most violent road rage cases in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Federal Court indictments

TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
AFTON, OK
Great Bend Post

Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud

WICHITA, KAN.– A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVIID-19 business recovery funds, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
KANSAS STATE
KTRE

Texas man pleads guilty to romance scam of Missouri woman

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Texas man has admitted that he helped steal $1.2 million from a Missouri woman in a romance scam. Federal prosecutors said 37-year-old Rotimi Oladimeji admitted during a plea hearing Monday that in August 2019 he and others began communicating with a St. Louis woman who had created an online dating profile.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Pittsburgh

Georgia man accused of defrauding Ronald McDonald House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man from Georgia, with literally no connection to Ronald McDonald House whatsoever, is facing fraud charges in Allegheny County. According to court documents, Albert Sams allegedly duplicated Ronald McDonald House checks, defrauding the charity. The duplicate checks totaled nearly $86,000. Sams also allegedly did all of this in just a single day. Investigators said PNC Bank flagged the transactions and the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House found out after trying to make a payment with a check that Sams had already fraudulently written to himself. The checks were allegedly deposited and cashed through Sams's account with Trust Bank. Ronald McDonald House provides housing and services to families with sick children. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
Bossip

NWA Was Right! 5 Louisiana Cops Charged For Homicide Of Ronald Greene In Killing, Conspiracy, And Cover-Up

Ronald Greene was killed in one of the shadiest evilest displays of police brutality that we’ve covered in quite some time. Today, the chickens come home to roost. Five white Monroe, Louisiana police officers have been arrested and charged with various crimes related to Greene’s brutal killing according to an AP report. BOSSIP published a story about this back in 2021 and we’re glad to see that the process of justice has finally begun. Greene was killed back in 2019 after leading authorities on a high speed chase and crashing into a tree. Initially, police tried to convince people that Greene died on impact, however, the body camera footage that was released proved otherwise. In fact, one officer was heard bragging about how badly he beat the man saying, “I beat the ever-living f— out of him, choked him and everything else…”
MONROE, LA
qcnews.com

Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
AUSTIN, TX
Great Bend Post

State recycling fracking wastewater to ease looming water shortage

Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions of gallons per day, by injecting it back underground, occasionally causing small earthquakes. But as water becomes more scarce, they’re beginning to reconsider.
TEXAS STATE
dpdbeat.com

Shooting – 2934 Main Street

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
DALLAS, TX
