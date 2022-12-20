Read full article on original website
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
texasbreaking.com
Judge Overstepped but Texas Seven Jail Escapee Still Needs Fresh Trial, Say Prosecutors
Randy Halprin’s Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for the shooting of an Irving police officer should be overturned, according to prosecutors, a trial court judge, and his attorneys. Halprin escaped from the Texas Seven jail and is one of them. Prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that the state...
everythinglubbock.com
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) — Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
FBI raids Fort Worth home and finds 21 victims of human trafficking
FORT WORTH, Texas — A house in the 1800 block of Miller Avenue in Fort Worth is at the center of a federal investigation into human trafficking. The FBI’s SWAT team raided the home Wednesday night and found 21 people inside, along with two suspects. The two suspects...
7 of the Most Violent and Terrifying Cases of Road Rage in Texas
Texas may be known for its hospitality but maybe because people don't know about all the intense road rage that goes on in the Lone Star State. People can be quite temperamental, and Texans are no exception. Sure, no one likes being cut off but for some, it can fill them with intense rage. Here are six of the most violent road rage cases in Texas.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
Man admits to $1.2M romance scam against Missouri woman
A Texas man appeared in federal court to admit his role in a months-long romance scam against a St. Louis woman.
Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, KAN.– A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVIID-19 business recovery funds, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
Critics: Poor oversight remains in Kan. nursing home care program
WICHITA — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
KTRE
Texas man pleads guilty to romance scam of Missouri woman
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Texas man has admitted that he helped steal $1.2 million from a Missouri woman in a romance scam. Federal prosecutors said 37-year-old Rotimi Oladimeji admitted during a plea hearing Monday that in August 2019 he and others began communicating with a St. Louis woman who had created an online dating profile.
brownwoodnews.com
Texas Attorney General Sues to Protect the State Working With Religious Foster Care Organizations
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit this past week against a rule by the Department of Health and Human Services he believes will threaten religiously affiliated foster care organizations in Texas. The HHS started to use the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) rule in 2017 to prohibit...
Georgia man accused of defrauding Ronald McDonald House
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man from Georgia, with literally no connection to Ronald McDonald House whatsoever, is facing fraud charges in Allegheny County. According to court documents, Albert Sams allegedly duplicated Ronald McDonald House checks, defrauding the charity. The duplicate checks totaled nearly $86,000. Sams also allegedly did all of this in just a single day. Investigators said PNC Bank flagged the transactions and the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House found out after trying to make a payment with a check that Sams had already fraudulently written to himself. The checks were allegedly deposited and cashed through Sams's account with Trust Bank. Ronald McDonald House provides housing and services to families with sick children.
WFAA
Off-duty Dallas-based flight attendant pleads guilty to attempting to smuggle fentanyl onto flight from San Diego
SAN DIEGO — An off-duty flight attendant who attempted to board a plane at San Diego International Airport with more than three pounds of fentanyl taped to her abdomen pleaded guilty to a federal drug possession charge this week. Terese L. White, 41, of Dallas, admitted in a plea...
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
NWA Was Right! 5 Louisiana Cops Charged For Homicide Of Ronald Greene In Killing, Conspiracy, And Cover-Up
Ronald Greene was killed in one of the shadiest evilest displays of police brutality that we’ve covered in quite some time. Today, the chickens come home to roost. Five white Monroe, Louisiana police officers have been arrested and charged with various crimes related to Greene’s brutal killing according to an AP report. BOSSIP published a story about this back in 2021 and we’re glad to see that the process of justice has finally begun. Greene was killed back in 2019 after leading authorities on a high speed chase and crashing into a tree. Initially, police tried to convince people that Greene died on impact, however, the body camera footage that was released proved otherwise. In fact, one officer was heard bragging about how badly he beat the man saying, “I beat the ever-living f— out of him, choked him and everything else…”
Texas city ranked among the most ‘dazzling’ for Christmas
The city is dubbed the Lighted Poinsettia Capital of Texas for its lit-up displays of the red flower.
qcnews.com
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
State recycling fracking wastewater to ease looming water shortage
Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions of gallons per day, by injecting it back underground, occasionally causing small earthquakes. But as water becomes more scarce, they’re beginning to reconsider.
Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level
A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 2934 Main Street
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
Midland, Texas Resident Has A Texas Christmas Tree You Have To See
Texas holidays are just different aren't they? Light displays are more grand, Texans are nicer to each other, and even the gifts given to others seem more grandiose don't they?. But one thing many spend time on is something that we all see and place the presents under: the Christmas...
