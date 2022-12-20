Eureka O'Hara is an out and proud trans woman. As Eureka explained, it all started when she went to Florida for her HBO show We're Here, where she met Dempsey and Mandy, two trans folks who transitioned at different stages of their lives. However, it was Mandy's story about "all the regret and the pain" she experienced by "not fully being herself" that got her thinking about why she still felt like there was "something missing," even though she identified as nonbinary at the time.

