A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
This is what it looks like when the Hudson River floodsJenn LeachNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Jenna Marbles Got Married
That’s Mr. and Mrs. Marbles to you! Former YouTuber Jenna Marbles and her boyfriend Julien Solomita finally tied the knot after nine years of dating. Jenna Marbles quit YouTube back in 2020, ten years after her earth-shattering debut “How to trick people into thinking you’re good looking,” and from the looks of their wedding photos, she and Julien have succeeded. Mourey's videos had accumulated roughly 1.7 billion views at the time of her departure from the site.
Miley and Dolly Parton Announce NYE Lineup
It’s Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's New Year; we’re all just ringing it in. Everyone’s favorite country pop friends will be welcoming in the New Year on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party television special airing live from Miami on NBC and Peacock on December 31. As if that wasn’t enough star power, the pair is bringing in reinforcements.
Adele Shows Support to Megan Thee Stallion Following Verdict
Adele gave a supportive shout-out to Megan Thee Stallion after singer Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting her. Performing at a concert for her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas on Friday night, hours after the verdict was delivered, the 34-year-old singer addressed Meg directly, saying, "Tonight, I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very, merry, merry Christmas." Blowing a kiss, she added, "Girl, get the peace. Do whatever you want now, baby."
Kate Moss' Sister Says 'Life Isn't Fair' Amid 'Nepo Baby' Claims
Kate Moss' little sister is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the "nepo baby" debate. Lottie's tweets come amid an internet-wide debate spurred by New York Magazine's recent cover story on nepotism in the entertainment industry and the privilege possessed by people like Zoë Kravitz, Maude Apatow and Dakota Johnson thanks to their famous families. However, the controversy really heated up once Lily-Rose Depp — who was also mentioned in the article — pushed back against the "nepo baby" label, claiming that "the internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things."
'Drag Race' Star Eureka O'Hara Comes Out as Trans
Eureka O'Hara is an out and proud trans woman. As Eureka explained, it all started when she went to Florida for her HBO show We're Here, where she met Dempsey and Mandy, two trans folks who transitioned at different stages of their lives. However, it was Mandy's story about "all the regret and the pain" she experienced by "not fully being herself" that got her thinking about why she still felt like there was "something missing," even though she identified as nonbinary at the time.
