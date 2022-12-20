Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Old Niskayuna lights Christmas Eve with 3,000 luminaries
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — As a distraction from the holiday stresses, you can take a drive. Old Niskayuna has a tradition of putting out holiday lights along the road. Using 3,000 bags, 1,500lbs of sand, and 3,000 candles, the town volunteers work together to bring the holiday spirit. Luminaries...
newyorkalmanack.com
America’s First Christmas Card & An Early Albany Department Store
As with other fancy goods stores, Pease’s catered to the middle and upper middle class selling highly decorated goods like ceramics, prints, furniture and other decorative household items that progressively thinking people might have wanted to purchase.The 1844 Wilson’s Albany City Guide provides a flattering description of Pease’s:
Avatar actor visits Crandell Theatre for QA
The Crandell Theatre welcomes actor Stephen Lang, known for playing Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's Avatar. The actor will be on stage for a special Q and A session following the screening of the Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.
Our Hearts are Full – Donna in Gloversville Blown Away by Xmas Help!
This is an update on Donna in Gloversville. You may remember the super sweet struggling mom with 2 kids who told us just a few weeks ago that Christmas in her house probably wasn't going to happen this year. Well, we have an update and it's better than anyone could...
Local girl’s Christmas tree journey from Queensbury to NYC
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hailing from Queensbury, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has a lot of fans around the world! With that being said, one local six-year-old girl named Delaney could be in the running for its biggest fan. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson first met Jennifer Lindsley and her daughter, Delaney, at Fabulous Fillies Day at […]
Cohoes holiday decorating contest winners announced
The winners of the 2022 Holiday House and Business Decorating Contest have been announced!
Roux in Slingerlands closes, Bellini’s moving in
Roux, a New American restaurant at 10 Vista Boulevard in Slingerlands, has closed after almost eight years. Owner Angela Carkner made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday.
After Harbor House in CP Closed Popular Saratoga Seafood Eatery Moving In
Back in November, a beloved seafood restaurant closed its doors after forty years on Route 9 in Clifton Park. The Harbor House announced it on its Facebook page and thanked its customers. Although a reason wasn't given, they said this before they closed their doors. This decision was not an...
Schenectady missing teen Hajile Howard found
The Schenectady police department has located missing person Hajile Howard. The police updated their Facebook page stating Howard is safe and along with thanking the public for their support.
Bakery moving into former Food Florist space in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. The bakery is moving into the former The Food Florist location at 3 Science Street.
Flooding leaves roads closed in Hudson
The city of Hudson announces State Route 9G and South 3rd Street leaving the city, will be closed until further notice due to tidal flooding. For traveling south, the city advises to utilize State Route 9 and Worth Avenue or 23B to State Route 9H.
New Italian deli to open in Schenectady
Ron Suriano II has been working to open Suriano’s Deli & Italian Specialties at 140 Clinton Street in Schenectady for about a year now. Although there's still no opening date yet, he's aiming for March.
Can You Say the Name of this Columbia County NY Town Correctly?
There is a small town in Columbia County New York where everyone seems to have a different pronunciation for. Which one is correct and which ones seem to be wrong? To be honest it all depends on who you speak to and if they 'grew up there' or not. The...
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
Moby Rick’s opens new location in Mechanicville
Moby Rick's Seafood opened its new location at 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville on Saturday, December 17. For now, only the seafood market is open.
Holiday package thieves found on 1st Street in Troy
During the holiday season, common sights are UPS trucks and other delivery vehicles delivering last-minute gifts. On Tuesday, a man and a woman decided to be the grinch and steal packages along 1st street in Troy. Deb Luce was expecting a package that was supposed to be a Christmas gift for her grandson. “I knew […]
Rural Salem theater celebrates 50 years of city-sized ambitions
The home of Fort Salem Theater is an old church, first built in 1774 - two years prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. That shows just how long it has been around, but it isn't the only significant date in the story of one of Salem's oldest standing buildings.
Mystery Donor With ‘Heart Of Gold’ Helps Capital Region Pizzeria Feed Those In Need
A pizzeria in the region is feeding some families in need this Christmas weekend after receiving the only type of dough that’s better than pizza dough: cold hard cash.Saratoga County eatery Southy’s Pizzeria, located in South Glens Falls at 75 Saratoga Avenue, received a generous gift of $300 from …
Airlines ground 9 flights out of Albany amid storm
Nine flights scheduled to depart Albany International Airport on Friday have been canceled, as a winter storm and strong winds snarl Christmas travel.
Pittsfield restaurant offers free Christmas breakfast
Otto's Kitchen and Comfort will be open to the public on Christmas morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The restaurant is providing a free breakfast with pancakes and bacon.
