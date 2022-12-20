ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

WRGB

Old Niskayuna lights Christmas Eve with 3,000 luminaries

NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — As a distraction from the holiday stresses, you can take a drive. Old Niskayuna has a tradition of putting out holiday lights along the road. Using 3,000 bags, 1,500lbs of sand, and 3,000 candles, the town volunteers work together to bring the holiday spirit. Luminaries...
NISKAYUNA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

America’s First Christmas Card & An Early Albany Department Store

As with other fancy goods stores, Pease’s catered to the middle and upper middle class selling highly decorated goods like ceramics, prints, furniture and other decorative household items that progressively thinking people might have wanted to purchase.The 1844 Wilson’s Albany City Guide provides a flattering description of Pease’s:
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Avatar actor visits Crandell Theatre for QA

The Crandell Theatre welcomes actor Stephen Lang, known for playing Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's Avatar. The actor will be on stage for a special Q and A session following the screening of the Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.
CHATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local girl’s Christmas tree journey from Queensbury to NYC

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hailing from Queensbury, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has a lot of fans around the world! With that being said, one local six-year-old girl named Delaney could be in the running for its biggest fan.  NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson first met Jennifer Lindsley and her daughter, Delaney, at Fabulous Fillies Day at […]
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Flooding leaves roads closed in Hudson

The city of Hudson announces State Route 9G and South 3rd Street leaving the city, will be closed until further notice due to tidal flooding. For traveling south, the city advises to utilize State Route 9 and Worth Avenue or 23B to State Route 9H.
HUDSON, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Holiday package thieves found on 1st Street  in Troy

During the holiday season, common sights are UPS trucks and other delivery vehicles delivering last-minute gifts. On Tuesday, a man and a woman decided to be the grinch and steal packages along 1st street in Troy. Deb Luce was expecting a package that was supposed to be a Christmas gift for her grandson.  “I knew […]
TROY, NY
