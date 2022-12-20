ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Bone Heads BBQ’s popular pickle chips at its Saline location

SALINE, MI -- Grab a bite to eat before or after a movie at Bone Heads BBQ in Saline, located right next to the city’s Emagine movie theater. Bone Heads BBQ opened its second location in Saline in August 2020. This addition came nearly a decade after the barbecue restaurant got its start in 2009 at 10256 Willis Road in Willis, which is an unincorporated community southeast of Ypsilanti.
A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career

YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
Lovely fourth-floor condo for sale in downtown Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - A condominium in downtown’s historic Shearer Building is up for sale. The building is located at 315 Center Ave. and priced at $439,900. “It’s well laid out and well thought out,” Realtor Barb Appold of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said. “One of the things I love about this: there’s so much really good natural light.”
Pre-Christmas Blizzard about half done. Here’s additional snow left to fall

This snowstorm will have spokes of snowfall rotate through Lower Michigan over the next two days. Here’s a look at how much additional snow should fall. First off, I’m seeing something very interesting, and the models are picking up on it now, too. This is a closed-off low pressure system now just to our northeast. The upper-air flow is actually still flowing back to the northwest, dragging Atlantic moisture toward Lake Superior. This energy is then expected to swing down across Lower Michigan tonight and Saturday. This energy will stimulate the lake-effect snow and make it heavy. It should also bring patches of occasional snow spurts into eastern Lower Michigan.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 25

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East Liberty Street: The street from State to Maynard streets will deal with full closure starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. This closure will allow Corby Energy to work on an electrical crossing on behalf of DTE Energy.
State trooper working I-94 crash hit by vehicle going too fast for conditions

HAMTRAMCK, MI — A Michigan State Police trooper was hospitalized Friday night due to a crash caused by a car that lost control on I-94, police said. At about 10:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, a trooper was standing near her patrol car attending to an unrelated three-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene Street in Hamtramck when a passing driver lost control of their vehicle, police said.
