Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan mother of triplets is home for the holidays with help from Habitat for Humanity
JACKSON, MI -- Sara Napoletano has found peace. And maybe a little bit of quiet. Both can be hard to find for the single mother of five which includes 7-year-old triplets, but a new home certainly helps. On Dec. 12, Napoletano became a homeowner with the help of Greater Jackson...
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants open on Christmas Day
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve burned the holiday dinner, welcomed unexpected guests or simply forgot to make a reservation, don’t fret. Ann Arbor has options to keep you fed on Christmas Day. These five great Ann Arbor restaurants are open for walk-in guests or carryout meals on Dec. 25.
Arbor Hospice seeking cosmetology volunteers to cut patients’ hair
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Washtenaw County nonprofit is looking for licensed cosmetologists to volunteer to cut hair for hospice patients. Arbor Hospice, a nonprofit that cares for patients in hospice care and their families, is seeking these volunteers to provide in-home haircuts to patients throughout Washtenaw County and the surrounding area.
Hello Ann Arbor: It’s fun to look back at lost student hangouts; Dexter remembers a leader
Long ago when I was a reporter, I wrote a weekly history feature and one of the things it taught me is that people love to look back at the places that have left them with fond memories. Whether it’s a long-gone bar or restaurant or a favorite store for...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Bone Heads BBQ’s popular pickle chips at its Saline location
SALINE, MI -- Grab a bite to eat before or after a movie at Bone Heads BBQ in Saline, located right next to the city’s Emagine movie theater. Bone Heads BBQ opened its second location in Saline in August 2020. This addition came nearly a decade after the barbecue restaurant got its start in 2009 at 10256 Willis Road in Willis, which is an unincorporated community southeast of Ypsilanti.
A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career
YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
New Ypsilanti pizzeria offers whole-wheat dough, halal options
YPSILANTI, MI -- A new pizza place is now serving up slices in Ypsilanti. Issa’s Pizza, 530 N. Huron St., launched in early December, bringing halal options and fresh pizza dough to the city. Although owner Omar Sowe has worked in the pizza industry for 17 years, this is...
Get up close with Saline’s Bixby marionettes in this new immersive online exhibit
SALINE, MI – Marionettes handcrafted by Saline puppeteer Meredith Bixby delighted children across the country through shows based on stories like “Pinocchio,” “Aladdin” and “Treasure Island” for more than 40 years. But for more than a decade they’ve held a quiet residence in...
Lovely fourth-floor condo for sale in downtown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - A condominium in downtown’s historic Shearer Building is up for sale. The building is located at 315 Center Ave. and priced at $439,900. “It’s well laid out and well thought out,” Realtor Barb Appold of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said. “One of the things I love about this: there’s so much really good natural light.”
Pre-Christmas Blizzard about half done. Here’s additional snow left to fall
This snowstorm will have spokes of snowfall rotate through Lower Michigan over the next two days. Here’s a look at how much additional snow should fall. First off, I’m seeing something very interesting, and the models are picking up on it now, too. This is a closed-off low pressure system now just to our northeast. The upper-air flow is actually still flowing back to the northwest, dragging Atlantic moisture toward Lake Superior. This energy is then expected to swing down across Lower Michigan tonight and Saturday. This energy will stimulate the lake-effect snow and make it heavy. It should also bring patches of occasional snow spurts into eastern Lower Michigan.
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
Michigan college advertising new statewide scholarship to lower overall tuition
ALBION, MI - A new Michigan scholarship can lower tuition at colleges and universities statewide, and private schools, such as Albion College, are already advertising it for incoming fall 2023 students. The Michigan Achievement Scholarship, approved by the State Legislature in September and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in October,...
Ann Arbor identifies MDOT as obstacle to creating new path under bridge
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s plans to create a path for pedestrians and cyclists under the East Medical Center Drive bridge have hit a snag. The Michigan Department of Transportation, which owns the railroad that runs through the area, is not willing to grant the necessary easement to construct the path at this time, city staff informed City Council in a new memo.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 25
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East Liberty Street: The street from State to Maynard streets will deal with full closure starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. This closure will allow Corby Energy to work on an electrical crossing on behalf of DTE Energy.
Michigan city says it won’t plow residential roads unless 6-plus inches of snow falls
DETROIT – Residential roads in Detroit won’t see plows during the upcoming pre-Christmas winter storm unless at least 6 inches of snow falls, officials said. Right now, the National Weather Service is predicting 3-6 inches of snow in Metro Detroit.
Macomb County man wins $1 million jackpot on second chance game show
LANSING, MI -- Allen Burbary was happy just winning $100,000 as a contestant on the Michigan Lottery’s “The Big Spin” game show, but was even more excited to learn he was wrong about his win. “When the wheel stopped spinning, I thought it landed on $100,000 and...
AAPS stresses need to intensify interventions for students impacted most by COVID pandemic
ANN ARBOR, MI - The latest standardized test results from Ann Arbor Public Schools show students continue to exceed national pre-pandemic norms, as well as the national percentage of students testing at or above grade level in math and reading. Growth data from the 2022 NWEA assessment does indicate, however,...
State trooper working I-94 crash hit by vehicle going too fast for conditions
HAMTRAMCK, MI — A Michigan State Police trooper was hospitalized Friday night due to a crash caused by a car that lost control on I-94, police said. At about 10:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, a trooper was standing near her patrol car attending to an unrelated three-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene Street in Hamtramck when a passing driver lost control of their vehicle, police said.
Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update
UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. The late morning runs of all the computer models now give us a very good timeline of the snow progression. We also have a fresh look at total accumulations. The blizzard is still just three separate pieces,...
Northbound I-75 closed for the night after multiple crashes
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Northbound I-75 from Clio to the Zilwaukee Bridge has been closed for the night because of multiple crashes, Birch Run Township Fire Department said. The Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the highway would be shut down “for the rest of the night.”
