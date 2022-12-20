Read full article on original website
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City opens warming shelter
The City of Roanoke, Virginia – Government is coordinating with theCentral Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00pm – 10:00pm. Those in need of warm shelter visit by entering the side door or following the ramp to the rear entrance. In addition to the warm shelter, you can charge your devices. Lastly, there will be a service starting at 9:00pm for those who are interested in attending.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. bringing warming shelter to library
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A warming shelter will be available from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 24 at South Co. Library (6303 Merriman Road) for individuals to also have coffee and charge phones. The weather of Friday has left many residences without power that are primarily...
WDBJ7.com
Families without power spend Christmas Eve at warming shelters
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For more than 24 hours Harry Zulauf and his family visiting from Northern Virginia have been without power. “We were hopeful that everything was going to be fine. Well last night they stayed over, and it was cold,” said Zulauf. They all huddled by the...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg works with The Salvation Army to offer warming shelter during frigid temperatures
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Lynchburg is teaming up with The Salvation Army to provide an overnight warming shelter for those in need as a response to the extremely low temperatures. Local fire departments and city employees began volunteering Friday morning to help The Salvation Army set up...
WSLS
Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures
The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
WSLS
Thousands of Virginians to spend Christmas without power
ROANOKE, Va. – Families across southwest Virginia are preparing to spend their Christmas Eve and day without power. Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) is trying to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the state. Many people woke up to no power on Friday morning and it has still not come back on.
WSET
Protect your pets! Lynchburg, Bedford Co. law enforcement highlight animal care law
(WSET) — Major winds and colder-than-normal temperatures are prompting a reminder from area law enforcement when it comes to our furry friends. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office wants to remind Virginia residents of VA Code 3.2-6500, which accounts for adequate care of companion animals. "Companion animals, cats, and dogs,...
WSET
Be Prepared for an Accidental Overdose. Where you can find Narcan.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Overdoses are up and would you know what to do in an emergency? The experts at SOVAH health have advice on you can be prepared.
WSLS
Chocolate Santa visits WSLS
ROANOKE, Va. – Chocolate Santa, also known as Guy Smith, visited WSLS to bring holiday cheer. Chocolate Santa, has made trips to the New River Valley, making sure kids there have all the gifts for the holiday. He’s brought books, bikes and drones to children who participated in the...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke boxing club at risk of losing space due to lease renewal confusion
Roanoke’s old Fire Station No. 6 is a crumbling foursquare in Southeast. A boxing club that’s been there since 2016 has been unable to renew its lease amidst confusion. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WDBJ7.com
Danville to conduct pay study after hearing firefighter frustrations
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Danville will soon conduct an organization-wide pay study to address disparities that have developed over the last few years. This comes after hearing concerns from firefighters who are frustrated with their pay rates. “The reason we’re doing this, one, is because a lot...
WDBJ7.com
One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been found shot in Roanoke Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Apartments (Pilot St. NW and Edgelawn Ave. NW). The injuries were non-critical, according to Roanoke Police.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Council adopts economic plan to bring in new businesses
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council has adopted a new plan to bring in more businesses around town. Roanoke Opportunities in Action: Economic Development Strategic Plan creates a new five-year plan for the city. The goal of the plan is to bring in new businesses, expand existing companies and bring growth to the entire region.
Appalachian Power asks customers to reduce their use while restoring power
UPDATE 12/24 10:09 A.M.: Appalachian Power says it has crews working to restore power to 36,800 people after Thursday’s storm. They are asking the community who have electricity to help by reducing their use as much as possible. The power company says this because the power grid is under extraordinary demand. They ask customers to […]
WDBJ7.com
Warming shelter options offered during storm
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are several warming shelters available for those who are in need during the winter storm. In Danville, call (434) 799-5111, option 8, for help. Giles County will be making warming centers available to the public until 10 p.m. December 23 and from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. December 24. Residents needing to use these facilities will need to contact Giles County Emergency Services at 540-235-2003 and leave a voicemail to get a call back with further instructions.
WSET
Dunkin', Cookout planning locations in Madison Heights: Amherst Co. officials
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting new developments are set to come to Amherst County. According to Tyler Creasy, the co-director of the Department of Community Development, Dunkin' submitted a site plan for opening a brand-new location at the former Biscuitville location on U.S. 29 near Seminole Plaza.
WDBJ7.com
Catherine and Brent break down the odds of a white Christmas historically and a famous past Christmas snowstorm
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you ‘dreaming’ of a white Christmas? Well unfortunately we “keep dreaming” more times than we actually see snow on Christmas Day for our hometowns. There is an actual, scientific definition to the term ‘white Christmas’. To be considered a white Christmas...
WSLS
Congested area due to disabled tractor-trailer cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. A disabled tractor-trailer is causing delays on Interstate 81, according to VDOT. As of 9:31 p.m., authorities said the south right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 139.2.
WSET
Fatal shooting on Moore Drive in Appomattox County: Deputies
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — According to deputies, there was a fatal shooting in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. According to deputies, on Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private home on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
