Lynchburg, VA

wfirnews.com

Roanoke City opens warming shelter

The City of Roanoke, Virginia – Government is coordinating with theCentral Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00pm – 10:00pm. Those in need of warm shelter visit by entering the side door or following the ramp to the rear entrance. In addition to the warm shelter, you can charge your devices. Lastly, there will be a service starting at 9:00pm for those who are interested in attending.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. bringing warming shelter to library

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A warming shelter will be available from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 24 at South Co. Library (6303 Merriman Road) for individuals to also have coffee and charge phones. The weather of Friday has left many residences without power that are primarily...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures

The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Thousands of Virginians to spend Christmas without power

ROANOKE, Va. – Families across southwest Virginia are preparing to spend their Christmas Eve and day without power. Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) is trying to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the state. Many people woke up to no power on Friday morning and it has still not come back on.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Chocolate Santa visits WSLS

ROANOKE, Va. – Chocolate Santa, also known as Guy Smith, visited WSLS to bring holiday cheer. Chocolate Santa, has made trips to the New River Valley, making sure kids there have all the gifts for the holiday. He’s brought books, bikes and drones to children who participated in the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville to conduct pay study after hearing firefighter frustrations

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Danville will soon conduct an organization-wide pay study to address disparities that have developed over the last few years. This comes after hearing concerns from firefighters who are frustrated with their pay rates. “The reason we’re doing this, one, is because a lot...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been found shot in Roanoke Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Apartments (Pilot St. NW and Edgelawn Ave. NW). The injuries were non-critical, according to Roanoke Police.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Council adopts economic plan to bring in new businesses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council has adopted a new plan to bring in more businesses around town. Roanoke Opportunities in Action: Economic Development Strategic Plan creates a new five-year plan for the city. The goal of the plan is to bring in new businesses, expand existing companies and bring growth to the entire region.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Warming shelter options offered during storm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are several warming shelters available for those who are in need during the winter storm. In Danville, call (434) 799-5111, option 8, for help. Giles County will be making warming centers available to the public until 10 p.m. December 23 and from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. December 24. Residents needing to use these facilities will need to contact Giles County Emergency Services at 540-235-2003 and leave a voicemail to get a call back with further instructions.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSET

Fatal shooting on Moore Drive in Appomattox County: Deputies

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — According to deputies, there was a fatal shooting in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. According to deputies, on Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private home on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

