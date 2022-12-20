Best Times, Places To Take Pictures With Santa in Pittsburgh

Breakfast with Santa for South Side Kids PGH 04:23

PITTSBURGH, Pa. --

Photos with Santa at the Workshop

The Mall at Robinson

100 Robinson Center Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15205

(412) 788-0816

www.shoprobinsonmall.com

Dates : Friday, Nov. 18 - Friday, Dec. 23

Monday – Saturday 11a.m. – 7 p.m. (Break 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Break 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.)

Santa Claus is ready for pictures already at the Robinson Mall. Reserve your spot with Santa at the Mall at Robinson by clicking here . There's even a link to reserve a time to take pictures of your pet with Santa, too on Friday, Dec. 4 from 6-8 p.m.

Santa Photo Experience

Ross Park Mall

1000 Ross Park Mall Dr.

Pittsburgh, PA 15237

(412) 369-4400

www.simon.com/mall/ross-park-mall

Dates : Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Register here for the Santa Photo Experience and check out other holiday events at the Ross Park Mall like Pick A Wish, Give A Gift and Mix and Mingle with Mrs. Claus. Visit the mall's Facebook page for more.

Photos with Santa

Monongahela VFW Post 1409

793 East Main Street

Monongahela, PA 15063

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18, 12 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Visit the VFD station and snap a few pictures with Santa Claus Sunday, Dec. 18 any time between 12 a.m. and 3 p.m. It's free and there will even be a few snacks for the kids at the end. More information on Facebook.

Santa Arrival and Tree Lighting

Westmoreland Mallhttps://www.facebook.com/HopewellCommunityPark

5256 US-30

Greensburg, PA 15601

(724) 836-5025

www.westmorelandmall.com

Dates : Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 7p.m.; Friday - Saturday 11a.m. - 8p.m.;

Sundays 12 p.m. - 5p.m. (Nov. 27 & Dec. 4); 12p.m. - 6 p.m. (Dec. 11 & Dec. 18) until Christmas Eve

The Westmoreland Mall invites families to come out to visit with Santa now until December 24. Santa's village will be set up on the lower level of the mall in Center Court, and he asks parents and kids to reserve their visit time online . Check online for photo prices and when you can bring your canine or feline companions to meet Santa during Pet Photo Nights.

Christmas in Carnegie

E Main Street

Carnegie, PA 15106

joanne.letcher@carnegiepa.net

www.visitcarnegie.com

Date : Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1-3 p.m.

Head over to Carnegie Coffee Company on East Main Street for pictures with Santa during Christmas in Carnegie. Photos with Santa are happening Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1-3 p.m. Then stay on East Main Street for pet pictures with Santa from 4-6 p.m. between Roberts Avenue and Walnut Street. Those streets will be closed for the festivities. There's more entertainment scheduled until 8 p.m. More information can be found here .

Santa Trolley

Pennsylvania Trolley Museum

1 Museum Road

Washington, PA 15301

(320) 244-0427

www.pa-trolley.org

Dates : Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18

Hop aboard the Santa Trolley at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum during the designated dates and snap a picture with Santa along the way. Tickets are available for purchase here . You can also take a ride on the Yuletide Shuttle, sip hot cocoa, and see the toy train and LEGO exhibits.

12 Days of Santa Photos at the Waterfront

149 West Bridge Street

Homestead, PA 15120

(412) 476-9157

hwww.waterfrontpgh.com

Dates: Saturday, Dec. 3 - Thursday, Dec. 22

Santa Claus is coming to The Waterfront! Register here to get your spot in line to take photos with Santa in Town Center next to Carhartt. It costs $5 to register which will be donated to Jeremiah's Place. There are specific times to visit on each day so make sure to check the registration link for more information.

Photos with Santa Paws

PetPeople by Hollywood Feed

1948 Greentree Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15220

(412) 207-7580

https://locations.hollywoodfeed.com/pa/pittsburgh

Date: Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Stop by the PetPeople store on Greentree Road for Photos with Santa Paws Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. They're asking for a $10 donation from everyone coming to the event which will benefit The Great Pyrenees Club of Western Pa. Rescue. Visit the store's Facebook page for more.

Photos with Santa

Simon & Jude Church

1607 Greentree Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15220

(412) 563-3189

Date : Saturday, Dec. 3 and 10, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Head out to Scott Township for this event organized by the Scott Township Fire District Station and the East Carnegie Fire Department. They're inviting the whole family to get photos with Santa on Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out their Facebook page for more.

Hopewell's Free Photos with Santa

Hopewell Community Park

2500 Laird Drive

Aliquippa, PA 15001

(724) 378-1460

hopewelltwp.com

Date : Saturday, Dec. 3, 4-7 p.m.

Visit the Hopewell Community Park for free pictures with Santa Claus for the kids. You can also check out holiday train display and listen to Christmas music performed by The Hattrick Band. Visit their Facebook page for more.

Santa Comes to the Library

Andrew Carnegie Free Library

300 Beechwood Ave

Carnegie, PA 15106

(412) 276-3456

carnegiecarnegie.org

Date : Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Make sure to bring your wish list for a special treat at the Andrew Carnegie Library and Music Hall. There will be a chance to take your picture with Santa, make ornaments, enjoy treats, and more on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. Santa will even have a gift for every kid that stops by! Visit the Facebook page for all the information you'll need.

Santa at the Library

Scottdale Public Library

106 Spring St

Scottdale, PA 15683

(724) 887-6140

www.Scottdalelibrary.org

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Santa will be stopping by the Scottdale Public Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Make sure to stop by, he'll be giving out free books to read by the fireplace. Check out the official Facebook page for more.