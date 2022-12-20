Best Times, Places To Take Pictures With Santa in Pittsburgh
Photos with Santa at the Workshop
The Mall at Robinson
100 Robinson Center Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
(412) 788-0816
www.shoprobinsonmall.com
Dates : Friday, Nov. 18 - Friday, Dec. 23
Monday – Saturday 11a.m. – 7 p.m. (Break 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.)
Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Break 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.)
Santa Claus is ready for pictures already at the Robinson Mall. Reserve your spot with Santa at the Mall at Robinson by clicking here . There's even a link to reserve a time to take pictures of your pet with Santa, too on Friday, Dec. 4 from 6-8 p.m.
Santa Photo Experience
Ross Park Mall
1000 Ross Park Mall Dr.
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 369-4400
www.simon.com/mall/ross-park-mall
Dates : Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Register here for the Santa Photo Experience and check out other holiday events at the Ross Park Mall like Pick A Wish, Give A Gift and Mix and Mingle with Mrs. Claus. Visit the mall's Facebook page for more.
Photos with Santa
Monongahela VFW Post 1409
793 East Main Street
Monongahela, PA 15063
Date: Sunday, Dec. 18, 12 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Visit the VFD station and snap a few pictures with Santa Claus Sunday, Dec. 18 any time between 12 a.m. and 3 p.m. It's free and there will even be a few snacks for the kids at the end. More information on Facebook.
Santa Arrival and Tree Lighting
Westmoreland Mallhttps://www.facebook.com/HopewellCommunityPark
5256 US-30
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 836-5025
www.westmorelandmall.com
Dates : Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 7p.m.; Friday - Saturday 11a.m. - 8p.m.;
Sundays 12 p.m. - 5p.m. (Nov. 27 & Dec. 4); 12p.m. - 6 p.m. (Dec. 11 & Dec. 18) until Christmas Eve
The Westmoreland Mall invites families to come out to visit with Santa now until December 24. Santa's village will be set up on the lower level of the mall in Center Court, and he asks parents and kids to reserve their visit time online . Check online for photo prices and when you can bring your canine or feline companions to meet Santa during Pet Photo Nights.
Christmas in Carnegie
E Main Street
Carnegie, PA 15106
joanne.letcher@carnegiepa.net
www.visitcarnegie.com
Date : Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1-3 p.m.
Head over to Carnegie Coffee Company on East Main Street for pictures with Santa during Christmas in Carnegie. Photos with Santa are happening Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1-3 p.m. Then stay on East Main Street for pet pictures with Santa from 4-6 p.m. between Roberts Avenue and Walnut Street. Those streets will be closed for the festivities. There's more entertainment scheduled until 8 p.m. More information can be found here .
Santa Trolley
Pennsylvania Trolley Museum
1 Museum Road
Washington, PA 15301
(320) 244-0427
www.pa-trolley.org
Dates : Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18
Hop aboard the Santa Trolley at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum during the designated dates and snap a picture with Santa along the way. Tickets are available for purchase here . You can also take a ride on the Yuletide Shuttle, sip hot cocoa, and see the toy train and LEGO exhibits.
12 Days of Santa Photos at the Waterfront
149 West Bridge Street
Homestead, PA 15120
(412) 476-9157
hwww.waterfrontpgh.com
Dates: Saturday, Dec. 3 - Thursday, Dec. 22
Santa Claus is coming to The Waterfront! Register here to get your spot in line to take photos with Santa in Town Center next to Carhartt. It costs $5 to register which will be donated to Jeremiah's Place. There are specific times to visit on each day so make sure to check the registration link for more information.
Photos with Santa Paws
PetPeople by Hollywood Feed
1948 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 207-7580
https://locations.hollywoodfeed.com/pa/pittsburgh
Date: Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Stop by the PetPeople store on Greentree Road for Photos with Santa Paws Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. They're asking for a $10 donation from everyone coming to the event which will benefit The Great Pyrenees Club of Western Pa. Rescue. Visit the store's Facebook page for more.
Photos with Santa
Simon & Jude Church
1607 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 563-3189
Date : Saturday, Dec. 3 and 10, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Head out to Scott Township for this event organized by the Scott Township Fire District Station and the East Carnegie Fire Department. They're inviting the whole family to get photos with Santa on Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out their Facebook page for more.
Hopewell's Free Photos with Santa
Hopewell Community Park
2500 Laird Drive
Aliquippa, PA 15001
(724) 378-1460
hopewelltwp.com
Date : Saturday, Dec. 3, 4-7 p.m.
Visit the Hopewell Community Park for free pictures with Santa Claus for the kids. You can also check out holiday train display and listen to Christmas music performed by The Hattrick Band. Visit their Facebook page for more.
Santa Comes to the Library
Andrew Carnegie Free Library
300 Beechwood Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-3456
carnegiecarnegie.org
Date : Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Make sure to bring your wish list for a special treat at the Andrew Carnegie Library and Music Hall. There will be a chance to take your picture with Santa, make ornaments, enjoy treats, and more on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. Santa will even have a gift for every kid that stops by! Visit the Facebook page for all the information you'll need.
Santa at the Library
Scottdale Public Library
106 Spring St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6140
www.Scottdalelibrary.org
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Santa will be stopping by the Scottdale Public Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Make sure to stop by, he'll be giving out free books to read by the fireplace. Check out the official Facebook page for more.
