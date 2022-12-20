ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Best Times, Places To Take Pictures With Santa in Pittsburgh

By Kelcey Norris
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ASn7_0jozrmws00

Breakfast with Santa for South Side Kids PGH 04:23

PITTSBURGH, Pa. --

Photos with Santa at the Workshop
The Mall at Robinson
100 Robinson Center Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
(412) 788-0816
www.shoprobinsonmall.com

Dates : Friday, Nov. 18 - Friday, Dec. 23
Monday – Saturday 11a.m. – 7 p.m. (Break 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.)
Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Break 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.)

Santa Claus is ready for pictures already at the Robinson Mall. Reserve your spot with Santa at the Mall at Robinson by clicking here . There's even a link to reserve a time to take pictures of your pet with Santa, too on Friday, Dec. 4 from 6-8 p.m.

Santa Photo Experience
Ross Park Mall
1000 Ross Park Mall Dr.
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 369-4400
www.simon.com/mall/ross-park-mall

Dates : Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Register here for the Santa Photo Experience and check out other holiday events at the Ross Park Mall like Pick A Wish, Give A Gift and Mix and Mingle with Mrs. Claus. Visit the mall's Facebook page for more.

Photos with Santa
Monongahela VFW Post 1409
793 East Main Street
Monongahela, PA 15063

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18, 12 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Visit the VFD station and snap a few pictures with Santa Claus Sunday, Dec. 18 any time between 12 a.m. and 3 p.m. It's free and there will even be a few snacks for the kids at the end. More information on Facebook.

Santa Arrival and Tree Lighting
Westmoreland Mallhttps://www.facebook.com/HopewellCommunityPark
5256 US-30
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 836-5025
www.westmorelandmall.com

Dates : Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 7p.m.; Friday - Saturday 11a.m. - 8p.m.;
Sundays 12 p.m. - 5p.m. (Nov. 27 & Dec. 4); 12p.m. - 6 p.m. (Dec. 11 & Dec. 18) until Christmas Eve

The Westmoreland Mall invites families to come out to visit with Santa now until December 24. Santa's village will be set up on the lower level of the mall in Center Court, and he asks parents and kids to reserve their visit time online . Check online for photo prices and when you can bring your canine or feline companions to meet Santa during Pet Photo Nights.

Christmas in Carnegie
E Main Street
Carnegie, PA 15106
joanne.letcher@carnegiepa.net
www.visitcarnegie.com

Date : Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1-3 p.m.

Head over to Carnegie Coffee Company on East Main Street for pictures with Santa during Christmas in Carnegie. Photos with Santa are happening Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1-3 p.m. Then stay on East Main Street for pet pictures with Santa from 4-6 p.m. between Roberts Avenue and Walnut Street. Those streets will be closed for the festivities. There's more entertainment scheduled until 8 p.m. More information can be found here .

Santa Trolley
Pennsylvania Trolley Museum
1 Museum Road
Washington, PA 15301
(320) 244-0427
www.pa-trolley.org

Dates : Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18

Hop aboard the Santa Trolley at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum during the designated dates and snap a picture with Santa along the way. Tickets are available for purchase here . You can also take a ride on the Yuletide Shuttle, sip hot cocoa, and see the toy train and LEGO exhibits.

12 Days of Santa Photos at the Waterfront
149 West Bridge Street
Homestead, PA 15120
(412) 476-9157
hwww.waterfrontpgh.com

Dates: Saturday, Dec. 3 - Thursday, Dec. 22

Santa Claus is coming to The Waterfront! Register here to get your spot in line to take photos with Santa in Town Center next to Carhartt. It costs $5 to register which will be donated to Jeremiah's Place. There are specific times to visit on each day so make sure to check the registration link for more information.

Photos with Santa Paws
PetPeople by Hollywood Feed
1948 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 207-7580
https://locations.hollywoodfeed.com/pa/pittsburgh

Date: Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Stop by the PetPeople store on Greentree Road for Photos with Santa Paws Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. They're asking for a $10 donation from everyone coming to the event which will benefit The Great Pyrenees Club of Western Pa. Rescue. Visit the store's Facebook page for more.

Photos with Santa
Simon & Jude Church
1607 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 563-3189

Date : Saturday, Dec. 3 and 10, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Head out to Scott Township for this event organized by the Scott Township Fire District Station and the East Carnegie Fire Department. They're inviting the whole family to get photos with Santa on Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out their Facebook page for more.

Hopewell's Free Photos with Santa
Hopewell Community Park
2500 Laird Drive
Aliquippa, PA 15001
(724) 378-1460
hopewelltwp.com

Date : Saturday, Dec. 3, 4-7 p.m.

Visit the Hopewell Community Park for free pictures with Santa Claus for the kids. You can also check out holiday train display and listen to Christmas music performed by The Hattrick Band. Visit their Facebook page for more.

Santa Comes to the Library
Andrew Carnegie Free Library
300 Beechwood Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-3456
carnegiecarnegie.org

Date : Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Make sure to bring your wish list for a special treat at the Andrew Carnegie Library and Music Hall. There will be a chance to take your picture with Santa, make ornaments, enjoy treats, and more on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. Santa will even have a gift for every kid that stops by! Visit the Facebook page for all the information you'll need.

Santa at the Library
Scottdale Public Library
106 Spring St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6140
www.Scottdalelibrary.org

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Santa will be stopping by the Scottdale Public Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Make sure to stop by, he'll be giving out free books to read by the fireplace. Check out the official Facebook page for more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit cats and dogs at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh to spread some holiday cheer to the dogs and cats waiting to find their forever homes.They also delivered toys and treats.With an abundance of animals, the organization is encouraging people to visit its North Side and East Side locations to adopt. Appointments are no longer required. HARP said it's taking in 20% more strays and surrenders compared to the same period last year. The organization said the pandemic drove high demand that's been dropping for adoptions and interrupted spay and neuter services. Families are also facing financial challenges. The North Side and East Side locations are now open for adoptions starting at 1 p.m. and ending by 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends.   
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The little Christmas tree that captivates a community

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) - In the middle of a hayfield along Route 201 in Rostraver Township, there is a Christmas tree.It sits all by itself, capturing the attention of those who drive by, including Amanda Brown and her daughter, Taylor Schaffer and Justin Snyder."It's just a simple tree, but sure, it's like the tree heard about the community," Snyder explained.Brown added, "Even as we drive past it, everybody kind of slows down."The tree itself isn't the biggest or the brightest; it's not even real. It's artificial.But to the people who live in the area, it represents something much more."It...
BELLE VERNON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. veteran gifted brand-new roof before Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ralph Harris, who is a veteran in Claysville, was able to get a brand-new roof, just in time for Christmas, and before this brutally cold weather.He got it through a nationwide contest, Beacon of Hope, which awards deserving veteran homeowners with new roofs.Harris was the winner of the free roof.
CLAYSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray: The science behind Santa's worldwide trip

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For years, I have been trying to figure out how Santa's magic works to allow him to get to every house on Christmas Eve. I think I may have uncovered the science of how at least one part of it works.If you study maps to figure out how the "Big Guy" gets from house to house all over the world, you will notice lines on the map. The lines that run east and west are lines of latitude. The lines that run from north to south are lines of longitude. On a map, they typically look square,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Member of church marks 70th year as organist for Christmas services

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A treasured member of the Hill Top United Methodist Church in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood is making her 70th year as the organist for Christmas services. Shirley Schmunk, 91, was hired as the main organist and music director in 1952, but she's been a lifelong member of the congregation, having been baptized there as well."The church was filled in those years, just packed with people, and I just loved doing it," said Schmunk.  There are about 30 people in the pews on any given Sunday these days."I look forward to it every Sunday, no matter whose here," Schmunk said. "Big or small, it doesn't matter. We're all here to worship God."Pastor Dylan Parson said, "And this church is just a uniquely welcoming place. Doesn't matter who walks in off the street, everyone is welcome with open arms, and I think Shirley has been a large part of setting that tone for 91 years now. And that character is really deep into this place."
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Make-A-Wish Foundation and local groups help bring a happy holiday to a 7-year-old

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) - The Christmas wishes of one very special little girl were granted thanks to a collaborative effort among several groups. Seven-year-old Zoey lives in Beaver Falls and has been battling cancer for the past several years. When she asked for some Barbie dolls and a puppy, the Make-A-Wish Foundation made it happen. The Beaver Falls Fire Department made the special delivery on Thursday evening and even with the big man in red tagging along, riding on a fire truck. Joining him and the fire department were the Beaver Falls cheerleaders. And, in case you were wondering, she decided to name the puppy Hazel! 
BEAVER FALLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'It's too cold to look good:' Staying warm on a frigid day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another freezing cold day and the advice is simple: stay inside if you can. As my grandmother once said, "it's too cold to look good." Of course, that's just not possible for everyone, so here are some tips to make sure you stay warm should you have to venture out into the single-digits and brutal wind chills. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Christmas Eve ForecastObviously, limit your time outside, and don't stay out longer than you have to. Monitor for signs of frostbite and hypothermia, which include confusion, shivering, trouble speaking, sleepiness, and stiff muscles. As always, make sure to dress in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Salvation Army volunteers mobilize to help give warm meals to older adults in need

GREEN TREE, Pa. (KDKA) - The spirit of giving was alive and well today as the Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania distributed warm meals to older adults in need.A hot meal on a cold day can go a long way, but when that meal comes with a little Christmas cheer, it can make all the difference. Around noon on Christmas Eve day, more than 100 representatives and volunteers with the Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division packed and loaded hot Christmas dinners; then, they set out to spread the holiday spirit to isolated older adults around Allegheny County."It's great to help others,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Frigid temperatures believed to be cause of pipe burst in Manchester

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cold temperatures weren't just causing power outages, they also are causing a plumbing nightmare for some. Craig Morrow with the museum and bike shop "Bike Haven" in the city's Manchester neighborhood said he believes the bitter cold cause the pipes inside the store to burst overnight. Two other businesses in the building, a nail shop and a printing store, were also affected. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Upcoming winter storm speeds up holiday preparations

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVPITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As a major winter storm is set to hit the Pittsburgh region, the holiday rush is feeling more like a sprint this year.From the holiday market in downtown Pittsburgh to the grocery store, families raced to check items off their Christmas lists before the holiday and the bad weather.For Natalie Fezza, who lives in Hampton, that meant going to Market Square on Wednesday."We always come looking for our last-minute little treasures," Fezza said.She made sure to be there Wednesday night after learning the shops will shut down early ahead of the snow and freezing temperatures...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Micro-preemie home for Christmas after beating all odds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's no place like home for the holidays, and one family couldn't feel happier to sleep in their own beds."They would prepare us for an upcoming situation that he was going through and he would prove them wrong and just power through it. I said he's a tough little guy, and it just shows you that will to survive and pull through," said dad Ryan Crowell.Baby boy Silas entered the world four months early. Mom Lauren Crowell didn't even get close to reaching her summer July due date."I had been diagnosed with a subchorionic hematoma," Lauren said....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Downtown Holiday Market to close for the season at the end of the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Time is running out for you to get your holiday shopping done!Due to the incoming threat of high winds, snow, and frigid temperatures, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has decided to close the holiday market at the close of business today. The expanded hours will continue today, opening at 11 a.m. and staying open until 9 p.m. However, tomorrow it will officially be closed for the season. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Visitation for Franco Harris scheduled for Tuesday at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Fans can pay their final respects to Steelers legend Franco Harris at a visitation scheduled for Tuesday at Acrisure Stadium.In an obituary on Tatalovich Funeral Home's website, fans are welcomed to the PNC Champions Club at Gate A from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Anyone who wants to commemorate Harris is asked to make memorial contributions to The Pittsburgh Promise or the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor Foundation in lieu of flowers.Fans can also share memories of Harris online to be included in a keepsake book for family and friends.Stadium parking lots will open at 11 a.m. for the visitation. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Elderly woman dies in Derry Township house fire

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A family in Derry Township is mourning the loss of a loved one after a deadly fire on Christmas Eve.Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine said they got the call right before 5 p.m. Saturday for a house fire off Pizza Barn Road.Several departments out of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties raced over after reports someone was trapped inside.When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire."Coming out of the porch railings and out of the back of the structure," Piantine said.Inside, they found an elderly woman in the living room on the first floor, but by...
DERRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

412 Food Rescue helps feed Pittsburghers in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're in what many call the season of giving, but for one organization, they say their giving is done all year round.Several times a week, boxes of food move through a hallway at UPMC Passavant and are loaded into a vehicle. Thanks to 412 Food Rescue, that food then makes its way to local people in need."When we pick up food from a donor, it usually stays in that neighborhood, in that community. Donors love that too. They want to know that their contribution will help their neighbors," says 412 Food Rescue chief operating officer Jennifer England. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released. 
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT situation unfolds overnight at Mt. Washington home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police along with SWAT responded to a situation on Mount Washington overnight. It all unfolded just after 3 a.m. along Harwood Street. Officers were seen storming the house, bringing out a woman and a child. A short time later, a man was taken out of the home in handcuffs. We've reached out to police regarding this incident and will update as new details become available. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers fans brave the harsh cold ahead of Immaculate Reception anniversary game

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVPITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a game 50 years in the making. After Franco Harris led the Steelers to victory in one of the best NFL plays of all time, fans were already lining up two hours before the kick-off to celebrate the life of Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception.Families and friends were out tailgating and taking pictures at the Immaculate Reception statue and a special ice sculpture in front of Acrisure Stadium honoring Franco Harris' No. 32 jersey, which will be retired during halftime.Fans were thinking of Franco Saturday night, who died suddenly on Wednesday.They were on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person hospitalized following Munhall house fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a house fire in Munhall sent one person to the hospital.Crews were called to Valewood Drive Friday night as flames tore through a roof.Detectives are trying to figure out what caused the fire.Stay with KDKA on-air and online for the latest developments.
MUNHALL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police looking for missing man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing man.Kneno "Cino" Weaver was last seen in the intersection of Lincoln Avenue at Lemington Avenue at 1 a.m. on Dec. 18, police said. He was seen walking on foot toward Grotto on Lemington. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and purple and red sneakers, officials said. Anyone with information can call (412) 323-7141.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
98K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy