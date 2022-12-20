Lack of Execution: 4 Big Takeaways from Mavs' Loss to Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves made light work of the Dallas Mavericks in the first part of their two-game mini-series at Target Center.

The Dallas Mavericks came up short in their 116-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. It was the first of a two-game mini-series that will take place at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Both teams had no shortage of key players inactive for the matchup. The Timberwolves played without Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert among their key inactives. As for the Mavs, they didn't have Josh Green, Maxi Kleber, or Tim Hardaway Jr. in the fold.

Here are four major takeaways from the Mavs' loss against the Timberwolves.

Mavs Couldn't Execute on Drives

The Timberwolves did a phenomenal job of containing the Mavs on drives. Minnesota often sent double-teams to force Luka Doncic to get rid of the ball and trust his teammates to execute out of 4-on-3 situations. Minnesota also was aggressive in gapping up to make drives and post-ups challenging. They made it clear, someone else was going to have to beat them.

Doncic was contained to just two points on 10 drives after shooting 0-4 from the floor and only scored on a pair of free throws. Perhaps the greatest problem with the Mavs was on display: Who can get to the rim if Doncic cannot?

Doncic's two points was outdone by only Kemba Walker (nine points) among Mavs players. Dallas scored just 12 points on drives after shooting 2-12 from the floor and 7-8 on free throws. In a game of this nature, Spencer Dinwiddie has to step up and he simply proved unable. The team's spot-up threats proved too limited to attack the paint once again, too.

Atrocious Second Quarter Sunk Chances of Victory

The Mavs had a strong start in this game. They put up 30 points in the first quarter and held a nine-point lead at the end of the period. The momentum completely shifted. Dallas was outscored 36-14 in the second quarter and trailed 57-44 at the half.

"I just think our energy," Doncic said when asked about what happened in the second quarter. "They're obviously the better team today — with more energy. Our body language, especially mine, was not the right one. So we just have to figure that out."

In order to end up with only 14 points in the first quarter, it takes a genuinely poor level of execution in many key areas. The Mavs shot just 4-16 from the floor and 2-10 from 3-point range with five turnovers. Dallas wasn't getting into the paint and was getting bottled up taking late clock shots and turning it over.

Lots of Sloppy Execution Overall

The Mavs have many things to address before they face off against the Timberwolves on Wednesday as they wrap up the two-game mini-series.

Naz Reid had a big game with 27 points and 13 rebounds. He shot 11-19 from the floor despite finishing 2-6 from 3-point range. He scored a third of his points while being guarded by Christian Wood and when the Mavs switched, the results were ugly. Dallas has to be more intentional about approaching that matchup.

While Anthony Edwards struggled on drives, he finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists on the night. He was getting pull-up 3s to drop and that certainly helped, but regardless, his persistence was a testament to his desire to win. Dorian Finney-Smith sustained an injury mid-game and was the primary matchup guarding Edwards. His status for Wednesday will be key to monitor.

It was too easy for talents like Jaylen Nowell and Austin Rivers to open looks from deep and to get into the paint. Both players combined for 34 points. Jaden McDaniels added 13 points and was among five Timberwolves players to score in double-figures, often by playing in the paint.

The Mavs didn't help themselves by allowing 20 points off turnovers, either. A lot of momentum shifting plays took place because they couldn't take care of the ball and ultimately ended up giving up a scoring opportunity on the other end.

Luka Doncic Had a Rough Game

It was a rough performance for Luka Doncic and it ended early after he was ejected due to simultaneously receiving two technical fouls. He finished with 19 points, six rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 5-17 from the floor, 3-8 from 3-point range, and 6-7 on free throws.

"I probably deserved the one [technical foul], but two, for sure, no," Doncic said of receiving two technical fouls. "It was just a little bit too much. I deserved the first one, I'm not going to lie, but for sure, not the second. I was really shocked when I was ejected."

Doncic's points per possession output against the Timberwolves was just 0.792, which was the first time all season he finished below the 0.800 threshold. Jaden McDaniels makes life hard on a lot of players and did so to Doncic. Against that matchup, Doncic shot 1-9 from the floor and 1-4 from beyond the arc with three turnovers when guarded by McDaniels.

