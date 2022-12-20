ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Rescue Mission offers holiday meals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is offering a special holiday meal for those in need this season. The rescue offered free meals to people living on the streets on Friday. Volunteers say it's the least they can do for the community during this holiday season.
Mr. BBQ debuts Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to fill your plate with an all-new Korean barbecue restaurant. California's Mr. BBQ restaurant is celebrating its first location in Las Vegas. Guests can now grab a seat inside the 3,500-square-foot space and feast while surrounded by neon lights and iconic character mascots.
John Mull's Meats added to Las Vegas historic property register

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A barbecue favorite has been added to the list of historic Las Vegas locations. The city council voted unanimously this week to list John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill as a historic site on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the city,...
Spark Light it Up

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for something to do with your friends and family in town this weekend?. Why not pop over to Red Rock casino for a luxury bowling experience?. Joining me now with more is Joe Yalda, vice president of guest experiences.
Drivers and businesses prepare for 'Dropicana' and temporary closures

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Major traffic disruptions are set to begin at the end of January as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins work on a critical part of the $305 million renovation of the Interstate 15 / Tropicana interchange. The department is calling it “Dropicana” and is expected...
Local volunteers wrap gifts for veteran families

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local veteran families are getting some holiday cheer right in time for Christmas. The Veterans Community Commission joined volunteers in hosting the GI Family Christmas project to give back to local families. Volunteers had the opportunity to shop around town and find gifts for nominated...
Caesars unveils $5M 'Emperor Package' for Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 race

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Caesars Entertainment has unveiled its "Emperor Package" for guests looking for a luxurious Formula 1 visit. The $5 million package is described as a "lavish" experience that includes 12 tickets to the Paddock Club and five nights at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace in conjunction with the Las Vegas Grand Prix next year.
Kassi Beach House serves up seaside escape

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Still looking for somewhere to celebrate Christmas?. If you're looking for an escape from the cold, a beach house might be the perfect place. Kassi Beach House is serving up a coastal-inspired meal, and managing director Jason Bartucci joined us to share the details.
Salvation Army brings Christmas to local community

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Salvation Army brought the holiday spirit to those in homeless and veterans’ programs. The LDS youth symphony choir kicked off the holiday event with Christmas carols on Friday. Salvation Army volunteers handed out cookies, hot chocolate, and warm-weather clothing. The organization is working...
LAS VEGAS, NV

