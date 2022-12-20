Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation ends toy drive with Christmas Eve surprise
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Boys and Girls Club got a special visit from Santa's firefighting helpers in North Las Vegas. They arrived in six different firetrucks, all filled with brand-new toys. It's all part of the annual Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation's holiday neighborhood blitz. Toys were...
news3lv.com
Animal Foundation holiday hours, adopt a new furry friend before the year ends
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Christmas is here, but there is still time to get a new furry friend. The Animal Foundation will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, they will be closed on Christmas Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27,...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Rescue Mission offers holiday meals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is offering a special holiday meal for those in need this season. The rescue offered free meals to people living on the streets on Friday. Volunteers say it's the least they can do for the community during this holiday season.
news3lv.com
Holiday travel: Prepare for delays, busy crowds before heading to the airport
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The TSA is recommending all travelers headed to the airport this weekend have their travel plans ready and expect delays. Travelers are encouraged to get to the airport at least two hours ahead of time and expect busy parking lots, ticket counter lines, and larger crowds at security checkpoints.
news3lv.com
NV Energy customers see higher than expected bills in November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our neighbors in the northern part of Nevada are getting a bit of shock when they open up their power bill. Some NV Energy customers are seeing bills more than 100% higher than the previous month. The higher bills are being blamed on a rate...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas airport preps for Christmas travel rush as major winter storms blast US
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is getting ready for the holiday travel rush as Christmas quickly approaches on Sunday. The Terminal 1 long-term parking lot has already filled up Friday morning, News 3 learned. Terminal 3 parking remains available. Christmas also comes as...
news3lv.com
Mr. BBQ debuts Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to fill your plate with an all-new Korean barbecue restaurant. California's Mr. BBQ restaurant is celebrating its first location in Las Vegas. Guests can now grab a seat inside the 3,500-square-foot space and feast while surrounded by neon lights and iconic character mascots.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police urges awareness and safety for last minute Christmas shoppers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Christmas is almost here, and many of you are doing last-minute shopping for gifts. However, police warn that shoppers are at risk of being robbed if they aren't vigilant. LVMPD said this is the time of the year when crime increases across the valley. Metro...
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts to make Las Vegas Strip debut with location inside Resort Worlds
Las Vegas (KSNV) — California's iconic donut brand, Randy's Donuts, is making its way across the valley and into the Las Vegas Strip early next year. The donut shop will open an all-new, 24/7 pop-up window inside Resorts World Las Vegas starting Wednesday, January 4. Guests can order and...
news3lv.com
John Mull's Meats added to Las Vegas historic property register
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A barbecue favorite has been added to the list of historic Las Vegas locations. The city council voted unanimously this week to list John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill as a historic site on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the city,...
news3lv.com
Spark Light it Up
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for something to do with your friends and family in town this weekend?. Why not pop over to Red Rock casino for a luxury bowling experience?. Joining me now with more is Joe Yalda, vice president of guest experiences.
news3lv.com
Drivers and businesses prepare for 'Dropicana' and temporary closures
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Major traffic disruptions are set to begin at the end of January as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins work on a critical part of the $305 million renovation of the Interstate 15 / Tropicana interchange. The department is calling it “Dropicana” and is expected...
news3lv.com
Last minute gift ideas with entertainment expert, Paul Zahn
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The holiday season is in full swing, and Christmas is just days away. We have some last-minute gift ideas for those last-minute shoppers. Joining us to share some fun holiday gift ideas is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
news3lv.com
Local volunteers wrap gifts for veteran families
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local veteran families are getting some holiday cheer right in time for Christmas. The Veterans Community Commission joined volunteers in hosting the GI Family Christmas project to give back to local families. Volunteers had the opportunity to shop around town and find gifts for nominated...
news3lv.com
How a Las Vegas man is turning millions of chopsticks into housewares
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — ChopValue is recycling and keeping tons of chopsticks out of our landfills. Brooks Smith, the owner of ChopValue, joined us to talk more about his work.
news3lv.com
Caesars unveils $5M 'Emperor Package' for Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 race
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Caesars Entertainment has unveiled its "Emperor Package" for guests looking for a luxurious Formula 1 visit. The $5 million package is described as a "lavish" experience that includes 12 tickets to the Paddock Club and five nights at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace in conjunction with the Las Vegas Grand Prix next year.
news3lv.com
Kassi Beach House serves up seaside escape
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Still looking for somewhere to celebrate Christmas?. If you're looking for an escape from the cold, a beach house might be the perfect place. Kassi Beach House is serving up a coastal-inspired meal, and managing director Jason Bartucci joined us to share the details.
news3lv.com
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign less than halfway to goal, community can still help
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With just a day before they pack up for the season, the Salvation Army said they’re not even halfway to their goal in the iconic Red Kettle Christmas campaign. In a year marked with inflation and high costs all around, it appears the community...
news3lv.com
Santa stops by Sunrise Children's Hospital to drop off toys for patients
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a busy time for Santa, but he took a quick time out Thursday to make a special stop at Sunrise Children's Hospital to visit pediatric patients. He arrived in style, too, by helicopter. MORE ON NEWS 3 | PHOTOS: Holiday lights contest winner, Dec....
news3lv.com
Salvation Army brings Christmas to local community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Salvation Army brought the holiday spirit to those in homeless and veterans’ programs. The LDS youth symphony choir kicked off the holiday event with Christmas carols on Friday. Salvation Army volunteers handed out cookies, hot chocolate, and warm-weather clothing. The organization is working...
