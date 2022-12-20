ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth to get $6M addition. Here’s what the beloved beaver has planned

By Matt Leclercq
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

Buc-ee’s along Interstate 35W in far north Fort Worth is already the region’s largest convenience store, a popular destination for its Beaver Nuggets and other snacks, beef jerky and Texas barbecue, the funny T-shirts and the “cleanest restrooms in America.”

Soon, the travel center with its trademark Beaver logo will be adding yet another attraction.

State records show the private company plans to build a $6 million car wash tunnel at the Fort Worth location, which is 15901 North Freeway. The Fort Worth Buc-ee’s will be only the sixth in Texas to have a car wash, according to its website. The nearest other Buc-ee’s with a car wash is in Denton on Interstate 35E.

The company claims that its car wash at its Katy store, built in 2017, holds the world record for being the longest.

Buc-ee’s intends to begin construction of its Fort Worth car wash on Feb. 1 and complete the addition by Aug. 31. The building will be 5,647 square feet — it is unclear whether it will surpass the size of the Katy wash.

Buc-ee’s, based in suburban Houston, started in 1982 and now has 34 stores in Texas and at least 10 in other states.

A new Buc-ee’s is planned for Hillsboro, along Interstate 35 roughly between Fort Worth and Waco, in 2024.

Buc-ee’s is a popular destination for its super-sized convenience store options including snacks, jerky, barbecue sauces, funny shirts and Texas-themed gifts. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

