El Paso, TX

Teen caught trying to flee to Mexico after killing mom with shotgun, Texas police say

By Mitchell Willetts
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

A 17-year-old is accused of killing his mother in Texas then trying to flee into Mexico, according to El Paso police.

The teen, Juan Ortiz, got into an argument with his mother on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 16 at their home on the city’s south side, police said in a news release. It’s not clear what the fight was about, but after it was over, Ortiz grabbed a shotgun, shot his mom and ran away, police said.

Ortiz’s uncle and a sibling witnessed the shooting , TV station KTSM reported.

The 34-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she died, police said. Meanwhile, her son was nowhere to be found.

He was caught at the border two days later, on Dec. 18, attempting to cross over into neighboring Juarez, Mexico, according to the release.

Border agents turned him over to the El Paso Police Department and he was booked into the county jail.

He is facing a charge of murder and his bail is set at $750,000.

