Largo, FL

Man fatally shot girlfriend, then himself in Largo mobile home, police say

By Tony Marrero
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
The entrance to the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park at 7501 142nd Ave N in Largo is seen in a Google image from 2021. Largo police say two bodies found in a home in the park on Monday were those of a man who fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself. [ Google ]

Two bodies found in a Largo mobile home on Monday were those of a man who fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself, police said Tuesday.

Police received a call about 3:15 p.m. about two bodies found in a home in the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park at 7501 142nd Ave N, according to the Largo Police Department. Investigators learned that early Monday, Ricardo Ortiz Gomez, 46, shot 30-year-old Sharry Ann Colon while she was sleeping in bed, police said in a news release. Ortiz then fatally shot himself.

A family member found the couple in the home and called police.

Family and friends told investigators that the couple had a tumultuous relationship and that Colon was planning on breaking up with Ortiz, according to police.

How to get help

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

Here’s how to reach Tampa Bay’s domestic violence agencies for help:

Hillsborough County: Call or text The Spring of Tampa Bay’s 24-hour crisis line at 813-247-7233 or visit online at thespring.org. The TTY line is 813-248-1050.

Pasco County: Contact Sunrise of Pasco County via its 24-hour hotline at 1-888-668-7273 or 352-521-3120, or go online at www.sunrisepasco.org.

Pinellas County: Contact Community Action Stops Abuse, or CASA, by calling the 24-hour hotline at 727-895-4912, texting casa-stpete.org/chat or visiting casapinellas.org. The TTY line at 727-828-1269.

Tampa Bay Times

