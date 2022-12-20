Read full article on original website
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
HipHopDX.com
Birdman Visits B.G. In Prison As ‘Countdown’ To His Release Begins
Birdman has paid his former protégé B.G. a visit, which the imprisoned rapper shared on social media along with an update about his pending release. Early Saturday morning (December 3), a video was uploaded to B.G.’s official Instagram page documenting Birdman’s journey to the Federal Correctional Institution in Herlong, California, where the former Hot Boys member has been incarcerated since 2012.
Lil Wayne Treated 150 Teenagers to a 'Weezy Christmas' Party at Dave & Buster's in New Orleans
The event celebrated children for good grades and their involvement in sports like football, basketball, baseball, soccer and tennis Lil Wayne is all about rewarding young people for their hard work and giving back this holiday season. Over the weekend, the Young Money rapper hosted "A Weezy Christmas" for the youth in his hometown of New Orleans at Dave & Buster's. "This Christmas @mackmaine4president & I wanted to give some future hall of famers the gift of game w/ the help of @Wilson 🤙🏾," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a series...
hiphop-n-more.com
Birdman Announces He’s Changing His Legal Name to ‘Bryan Brooks’
Birdman has announced that he’s changing his legal name. The rap mogul has gone by several different names in the past like Birdman, Baby and Stunna but he’s now decided to alter his birthname. Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams, recently posted to his Instagram stories that he has plans to restore his birth name from Williams to Brooks.
Lil Wayne Invites 150 Kids To Experience “A Weezy Christmas”
Over the weekend, Lil Wayne and Young Money President Mack Maine — in partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods — gave back to their hometown of New Orleans with “A Weezy Christmas” for 150 kids. Karen Civil also attended the event. Held at Dave & Buster’s, the children enjoyed free game play, food, photos with Santa and sports equipment ranging from basketballs and footballs to sporting gear. More from VIBE.comDapper Dan And Gap Give Back To Harlem Youth For DAP Holiday ReleaseLil Wayne's Ex-Chef Morghan Medlock Suing For $500K, Claims Wrongful TerminationLil Wayne's "A Milli" Used By Police In TikTok Drug Bust Video “This Christmas Mack...
HipHopDX.com
Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession
Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse
Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
Complex
Irv Gotti Talks Selling His Masters for $300 Million, Calls Cash Money ‘Greatest Label Ever’
Irv Gotti has some flattering words for Cash Money Records. While speaking on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the Murder Inc. co-founder boldly declared the Cash Money “the best label ever.” He made the claim when discussing the potential value of music catalogs, claiming Cash Money could probably rack in a whopping 10 figures if it ever decided to sell its masters.
The doctor who operated on Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot said remnants from the bullets are still inside her feet
The doctor confirmed she had "metallic foreign bodies" in her feet, settling the unfounded theory from Lanez supporters that she was never shot.
thesource.com
Mother of Diddy’s New Daughter Revealed to be 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Professional
Diddy is the father of a new baby girl, Love Sean Combs, who was born on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California. According to TMZ, the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran. Dana is known as Dana Tee on social media, and she recently removed her Instagram. Dana works in cyber security and is a native of Southern California.
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
thesource.com
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy
Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Becomes First Black Woman To Cover Forbes’ '30 Under 30' Issue
Megan Thee Stallion is now the first Black woman to grace the cover of Forbes‘ annual “30 Under 30” issue. The cover story interview discusses Megan’s $13 million earnings for 2022, which mainly came from endorsements (with brands like Nike, Revlon, Cash App and Popeyes), music royalties and performances. And the Houston native made it clear that she won’t be stopping her reign any time soon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trey Songz Turns Himself In After Previously Denying Bowling Alley Brawl With Woman & Man
The alleged incident took place back in October in New York City. Trey Songz seemingly thought he was in the clear following a New York City fight between him and two others earlier this fall. However, a new report from TMZ reveals that the R&B vocalist did end up turning himself in to authorities as a result of the allegations against him.
Don Cheadle on His Intimate Pandemic Wedding: 'Just Me and Her and Our Kids and Our Dogs'
The actor and his longtime partner Bridgid Coulter Cheadle tied the knot in a small ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m fortunate to be in this relationship,” he tells PEOPLE. Don Cheadle's wedding to his longtime partner, interior designer Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, was an extremely intimate affair. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the 58-year-old star of the Netflix movie White Noise shares some details about the "small" celebration, which took place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just me and her and our kids and...
ETOnline.com
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
soultracks.com
Sammie Lee Hutchins of legendary R&B vocal group The Masqueraders dies
(December 21, 2022) They never achieved the notoriety that many of the other soul groups of the 60s and 70s did, but The Masqueraders have certainly showed longevity, performing for 60 years in various forms. And that longevity brought with it a legendary status with soul music fans around the world. Today we’re sad to inform SoulTrackers of the death of singer Sammie “Sam" Lee Hutchins, who was a five decade member of the group. The Masqueraders posted on their Facebook page today:
