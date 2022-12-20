Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Bikur Cholim delivers doughnuts to frontline workers
Bikur Cholim of Cleveland delivers doughnuts to frontline workers on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 at University Hospitals main campus in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. Volunteers visited the emergency department, the pediatric intensive care unit and the medial intensive care unit, delivering doughnuts to staff like nurses Melvin Cain, Justin Mullet, Mike Mewhinney and Nate Blue. Volunteers also went to other hospitals.
Cleveland Jewish News
Menorah lit for eighth year outside Lyndhurst City Hall
About 20 people gathered at Lyndhurst City Hall Dec. 21 to light the menorah on the fourth night of Chanukah. Presiding over the ceremony was Rabbi Mendy Freedman, co-director of Lyndhurst Chabad. He was joined by Lyndhurst Mayor Patrick A. Ward, who spoke to guests and lit the shamash, and...
Cleveland Jewish News
TTTI Rabbi Cohen receives contract extension; starts with year sabbatical
Senior Rabbi Jonathan Cohen and The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood have agreed on a contract extension through June 30, 2024, according to a Dec. 23 statement from TTTI. Cohen’s current contract was due to expire on June 30, 2023, at which time he will receive a one-year sabbatical. “Through...
Cleveland Jewish News
Schechter Shuk provides students with hands-on experience
The annual student run Schechter Shuk took place Dec. 13 at Gross Schechter Day School. The entire market is put together by Bruria Kaufman’s third-grade students, with help from the Cleveland shinshinim. The shuk is filled with lightly-used items that are donated by students and their families. All students...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chanukah celebrated at Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Park for 2nd year
In the celebration’s second year at Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Park in Cleveland Heights, the menorah was lit Dec. 22, where about 25 people enjoyed Chanukah festivities including food, music and sparklers. The menorah lighting was led by Rabbi Alexander and Sarah Popivker, who also led the event last year. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Silver Linings: Samie Winick
If you were to ask Salem resident Samie Winick if she thought retirement is when life slows down, she’d have to disagree. After spending 30 years as an educator in the special education department for the Youngstown City Schools, Winick told the Cleveland Jewish News that she finds herself even busier in her retirement due to her volunteer activities.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘We know we can’t fight antisemitism on our own’
To “Shine A Light on Antisemitism,” the Jewish Federation of Cleveland held a special Chanukah menorah lighting ceremony Dec. 20, with remarks from community leaders about the rise in antisemitism and the importance of standing together. More than 275 people from across the Jewish and secular Cleveland community...
Cleveland Jewish News
Part-time delivery driver
The Cleveland Jewish News is looking for a reliable part-time delivery driver to provide safe and timely delivery of the weekly newspaper to predetermined retail locations in Cleveland’s East Side suburbs during the months of January and February 2023. Driver will be expected to rotate current week’s paper with previous week’s paper and report unsold copies to the CJN. Route must be run Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cleveland Jewish News
TTTI marks Israel’s 75th anniversary with scholar weekend featuring Amb. Indyk
The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood commemorated the 75th anniversary of the landmark vote declaring Israel’s statehood and celebrated Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver’s legacy during the weekend of Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 that included a special Silver Scholar Kabbalat Shabbat featuring Silver Scholar Amb. Martin Indyk, the Silver family and members of The Cleveland Orchestra.
Cleveland Jewish News
Downtown Chabad lights ‘grand menorah’ on fourth night
The Jewish community gathered to celebrate the fourth night of Chanukah at Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s 2022 Grand Menorah Lighting on Dec. 21 at Public Square in downtown Cleveland. In addition to a brief sermon by Chabad of Downtown Cleveland’s Rabbi Yossi Friedman, attendees also heard from Cleveland Mayor...
Cleveland Jewish News
Twinsburg Chabad celebrates Chanukah
Twinsburg Chabad Rabbi Mendy Greenberg and his wife, Mussie, welcomed members of the Jewish community to a Chanukah celebration Dec. 21 at the Twinsburg Community Center. Greenberg lit a menorah that had been filled with coins for charity earlier in the evening, while children were shown a video about the history of Chanukah and then danced to Chanukah music. Attendees also enjoyed latkes and doughnuts, and there was a doughnut decorating contest, face painting, a bounce house and a balloon artist.
Cleveland Jewish News
James Bond music to ring in new year Dec. 31
Cleveland Pops Orchestra will host a New Year’s Eve celebration with the music of James Bond at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at 11001 Euclid Ave. The orchestra will be joined by the Cleveland Pops Jazz Ensemble and the local band, Replay. Tickets start at $31. For tickets, visit clevelandpops.com/concert/bond.
Cleveland Jewish News
Brown, Rick
Rick Brown, 65, of University Heights was born in Cleveland on July 23, 1957 and passed away on Dec. 20, 2022. Beloved husband of Ketti Finneran; devoted father of Gabriel Brown (Kate Rosenberg) of New York City and Madison Brown of South Euclid; dear brother of Ellen Brown (Don Ungemach) of University Heights; cherished uncle and cousin of many.
