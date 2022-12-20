Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Sharing Warren’s Christmas Lights
WARREN, Pa. – Since Mother Nature isn’t being cooperative this year, Your Daily Local staff took a drive around Warren yesterday to share some of the fantastic Christmas lights. See just some of the great decorations put out by residents this year, and share any photos or videos...
UPDATE: Advisory Extended for Warren County — Warren Tire Center Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Warren, Forest Counties Friday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Warren and Forest Counties that is in effect until 2 p.m. Friday (Dec. 23). UPDATE, 2 p.m. 12/23/22: The NWS has extended this advisory to last until 7 p.m. Friday. Severe...
Titusville Matmen Outlast Eisenhower
RUSSELL, Pa. – A 5-match win streak propelled Titusville to a 38-25 win at Eisenhower on Thursday. Holding a 4-3 lead after the first two matches, the Rockets won the next five, the final four by pinfall, to take a 32-3 lead. Tucker Lindell’s 14-2 major decision at 160...
