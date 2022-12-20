Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Dad Arrested For Abducting Son From Boca Raton Town Center Mall
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The father of the one-year-old boy abducted from Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall late Thursday night was arrested Friday afternoon by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Vinie Ristick was found in Greenacres with the child who is fine. […]
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Man Arrested For May Murder of Man Near Fort Lauderdale
Broward Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Friday in the murder of a man in unincorporated Central Broward back in May. William Shackelford, 43, faces a third-degree felony murder charge for an incident that occurred on the morning of Tuesday, May 3 near Fort Lauderdale, BSO says. BSO deputies responded...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Police looking for lacking, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are searching for a 3-year-old missing and endangered girl who they say was taken by her mother. Police said Markayla Wright’s mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, fled with her daughter on Thursday shortly before 5 pm from the 2000 block of N. Australian Ave.
WSVN-TV
‘It went through my daughter’s room’: Mercedes driver slams into NW Miami-Dade home, flees on foot
A dangerous drive ended with a rude awakening for a Northwest Miami-Dade family in the middle of the night. Jesus Padron is still reeling hours after the overnight crash at his home along Northwest 196th Terrace, near 48th Court. “This is unbelievable. I mean, I’ve never seen this in my...
cbs12.com
Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Teenager arrested in death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana
One day after the death of a 17-year-old boy from Lantana, Emmanuel Castaneda, was ruled a homicide, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said it arrested a 17-year juvenile on first-degree murder charges.
miamisprings.com
19 year-old charged with Murder
Lucas Cereceda is just 19 years old. An age where most young adults are making key decision on the direction of their life. Some head to college. Others head to the military. While others take on jobs. In the case of Mr. Lucas Cereceda, he’s been charged with 2nd degree...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Woman at Miami-Dade Transit Bus Station
Police in Miami-Dade County arrested a man Thursday who they said allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman he met on a bus. Derrick Perry, 48, was charged with battery and resisting arrest without violence. According to an arrest report, Perry tried to speak with the victim on a bus...
Death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana ruled as homicide
Two days after the body of a missing 17-year-old boy from Lantana, Emmanuel Castaneda, was found in the Loxahatchee area, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner officially ruled death as a homicide.
WSVN-TV
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl out of Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Coconut Creek. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Friday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Sarina Ropp. Investigators said the teen was last seen...
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash Christmas Eve in Palm Beach County
A 56-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WSVN-TV
PBSO makes 5-year-old girl battling brain cancer deputy for a day
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies were out in full force on Christmas Eve to make a special West Palm Beach girl’s dream come true. Five-year-old Cali Franklin has a form of brain cancer that doctors worry cannot be cured. The girl’s family spent Friday making precious memories...
WSVN-TV
North Miami Police officers deliver gifts to apartment complex ahead of Christmas
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa’s helpers in blue made a special delivery in a South Florida neighborhood. The North Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer on Thursday with a gift giveaway. Officers filled a SWAT truck with tons of goodies and headed to the Center Court Apartments in...
WSVN-TV
Passenger in Lamborghini records himself firing gun out of window while on Palmetto Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man recorded himself unloading a firearm from inside a speeding luxury sports car on a South Florida highway, potentially putting people’s lives at risk, and the startling footage was posted to Instagram. The man in question was a passenger in a Lamborghini when...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting inside Plantation motel leaving 1 dead; shooter at large
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation outside of a motel. On Friday, around 6 a.m., SWAT teams and police officers were at the Plantation Inn Motel after they received a call about a shooting. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead on the...
Florida man accused of killing mother says he was ‘possessed by demons’
A Miami man accused of killing his mother said he was "possessed by demons."
WSVN-TV
Plantation police investigate, breach room in apartment complex
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation. On Friday, SWAT teams, along with police officers, were seen leaving the scene of the crime. The Plantation Inn Plaza, an apartment complex, was the focus of the investigation before authorities left. Police told 7News they were going...
WSVN-TV
Miramar Police officers deliver toys to patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Call these first responders Santa’s helpers. Miramar Police officers delivered toys to children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Saturday morning. The officers were inspired by the daughter of one of their own, who bravely battled cancer before losing her life. Every year, the officers...
WSVN-TV
Homicide investigation underway after police discover bullet-riddled car in Miami Gardens
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood. An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street, Wednesday night. 7News was there as a car riddled with bullets was towed away. On Tuesday morning, police were seen...
Man shot in parking lot of Delray Beach strip mall
A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police said he was shot in the parking lot of a Delray Beach strip mall.
