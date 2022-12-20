ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami, FL

Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
19 year-old charged with Murder

Lucas Cereceda is just 19 years old. An age where most young adults are making key decision on the direction of their life. Some head to college. Others head to the military. While others take on jobs. In the case of Mr. Lucas Cereceda, he’s been charged with 2nd degree...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Plantation police investigate, breach room in apartment complex

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation. On Friday, SWAT teams, along with police officers, were seen leaving the scene of the crime. The Plantation Inn Plaza, an apartment complex, was the focus of the investigation before authorities left. Police told 7News they were going...
PLANTATION, FL

