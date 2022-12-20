ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, MI

secondwavemedia.com

Major wastewater infrastructure project to move forward in 2023

A major water infrastructure project will move forward in 2023 after lining up $60 million in state funding. It’s a major win for Greater Muskegon Economic Development and Lakeshore Advantage, in partnership with Muskegon County. Together they shepherded the project through a long approval process that included gaining the...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

50th anniversary of PBB disaster to be commemorated

In the early 1970s there likely weren’t many people, with the exception of scientists, chemists and those who worked at the former Velsicol Chemical Co. plant in St. Louis, who had ever heard of polybrominated biphenyls, or PBBs. Just a few years later, however, that would no longer be...
ALMA, MI
WOOD TV8

Blizzard of 2022 — How’d we stack up?

The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Health experts share snow shoveling safety tips

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The winter storm has many people heading out to shovel or snow blow their driveway or nearby sidewalk and while it may seem like a routine task, medical professionals say it could be dangerous for those with underlying health issues. Kathleen Cowling is an emergency medicine...
SAGINAW, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
EAST LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Postal truck driver seriously injured after head-on crash in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Police are investigating a crash that left a postal truck driver seriously injured. On Dec. 23, the Michigan State Police Sixth District posted on Twitter that troopers were investigating a head-on crash involving a semi-truck and a U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicle. The crash occurred on 14 Mile Road (M-57) near Shaner Avenue, northeast of Rockford in northern Kent County.
KENT COUNTY, MI

