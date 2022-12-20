Read full article on original website
Rockford superintendent earns highly effective rating from school board
ROCKFORD, MI – Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Steven Matthews has earned a “highly effective” rating in his first annual superintendent evaluation since he started with the district on July 1. The Rockford Board of Education presented a summary of Matthews’ formal superintendent evaluation during its Dec. 12...
secondwavemedia.com
Major wastewater infrastructure project to move forward in 2023
A major water infrastructure project will move forward in 2023 after lining up $60 million in state funding. It’s a major win for Greater Muskegon Economic Development and Lakeshore Advantage, in partnership with Muskegon County. Together they shepherded the project through a long approval process that included gaining the...
Morning Sun
50th anniversary of PBB disaster to be commemorated
In the early 1970s there likely weren’t many people, with the exception of scientists, chemists and those who worked at the former Velsicol Chemical Co. plant in St. Louis, who had ever heard of polybrominated biphenyls, or PBBs. Just a few years later, however, that would no longer be...
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
What’s going on off Byron Center Avenue? Developer has major plans
KENT COUNTY, MI — A new 178-unit apartment project is set to break ground in Wyoming next year. The apartments will be located on the north side of 52nd Street SW, east of Byron Center Avenue. The 11.79-acre property is southwest of The Pines Golf Course and will house a total of 15 buildings.
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
Blizzard of 2022 — How’d we stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
AG Nessel: Kent County investment advisor accused of embezzling from clients
A Kent County investment advisor is accused of stealing $260,000 from his clients, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
WNEM
Health experts share snow shoveling safety tips
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The winter storm has many people heading out to shovel or snow blow their driveway or nearby sidewalk and while it may seem like a routine task, medical professionals say it could be dangerous for those with underlying health issues. Kathleen Cowling is an emergency medicine...
Gas prices continue to fall, but will it last?
Gas stations across the country have seen a fall in prices at the pump as we approach the holiday weekend and Michigan is no exception.
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
MDOT traffic cameras show blizzard’s impact on motorists across Michigan
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer activates emergency operations center in response to blizzard. Following the arrival of a major winter storm, road conditions are extremely dicey Friday, Dec. 23. Michigan Department of Transportation road cameras show poor travel conditions, especially in West Michigan along the Lake Michigan shoreline, according to the National...
A fed-up Michigan librarian called out conservatives who have 'threatened' and 'cursed' her over LGBTQ books: 'How dare you people?'
"I was taught to love your neighbor as you love yourself," the Patmos Library worker said. "That's not what I hear every day. Not from you."
Witness recalls Meijer truck sliding into a car in Holland after losing control
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — As severe winter weather continues to be a problem across West Michigan over the holiday weekend, a mother recalls being a witness to an incident in Ottawa County where a Meijer truck lost control and appeared to cause a crash. The incident took place Friday,...
Some post offices suspend mail delivery due to snowstorm
The snowstorm is causing some post offices in Coopersville, Marne and Nunica to suspend mail delivery.
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
1051thebounce.com
10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
Postal truck driver seriously injured after head-on crash in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Police are investigating a crash that left a postal truck driver seriously injured. On Dec. 23, the Michigan State Police Sixth District posted on Twitter that troopers were investigating a head-on crash involving a semi-truck and a U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicle. The crash occurred on 14 Mile Road (M-57) near Shaner Avenue, northeast of Rockford in northern Kent County.
