Nudging – the idea that simple changes to how a choice is presented can lead people to make better decisions – has been one of the most popular ideas to emerge from economics in the past two decades. But nudging is now under attack, entangled in the bitter partisan dispute over pandemic policy responses. Since the idea was popularised in the 2000s, governments – particularly democratic ones – have been enthusiastic about the potential to “nudge” people towards choices that are better for them and society – be it recycling, exercising more, eating more healthily or gambling more responsibly. Every...

37 MINUTES AGO