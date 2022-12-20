Brave Big Apple tourists didn’t let the cold keep them from the city’s iconic sights Sunday — as meteorologists predicted the big freeze will linger for a few more days before temperatures creep toward 50 degrees next weekend. “It’s like 60 degrees right now in Miami. We get about one week of cold but nothing like this,” Blake Twitchell told The Post during a visit to Bryant Park with his wife Michelle. “I’ve never experienced minus temperatures with the wind. It was shocking,” said Michelle, 28, who grew up in Colombia. “You don’t really see this kind of stuff in Florida.” The...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO