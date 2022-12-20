Treasurer McClary and IT Director Rose Earn Prestigious 2022 GFOA Award for Excellence in Government Finance

Read full article on original website
Chelsea: PC Public Hearing PUD Amendment 1-24-23
An application has been filed by David Straub (M/I Homes of Michigan) for consideration of a Major Amendment to a PUD Plan to construct a multi-phase 231-unit site condo development (with 48 units proposed in Phase 1) on an approximately 105-acre site on the following described parcel of land:. TAX...
Sylvan Twp: ZBA Public Hearing 1-18-23
TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF SYLVAN, WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS:. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Sylvan Township Zoning Board of Appeals will conduct a public hearing and meeting on January 18, 2023 commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the Sylvan Township Hall, 18027 Old U.S. 12, within the Township, to consider the following:
Chelsea: Public Hearing on Special Events Ordinance 1-24-23
Notice is hereby given that the Chelsea Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing, as the statute provides, for amendment of the City of Chelsea Zoning Ordinance (Ordinance No. 181). The proposed text amendment is being requested by the City of Chelsea Planning Commission to amend Section 4.23 – Temporary...
David Neil Knope
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. David Neil Knope, age 71, of Dexter, Michigan passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 17, 2022. David was born to Floyd and Janet Knope in Ann Arbor, Michigan on July 17, 1951.
Michigan State University welcomes Dexter's Brennan Parachek to the family
After making it official on December 21 and signing to compete as a Michigan State Spartan, Dexter two-sport star Brennan Parachek was welcomed to East Lansing with a lot of excitement. The Michigan State Baseball Twitter account sent out this message to him: “Welcome to the Spartan Baseball and Football...
Saline Girls Rout Seaholm in AASC Holiday Showcase
The Saline girls’ basketball team improved to 7-0 overall on the season after a 73-50 rout of Birmingham Seaholm at the Ann Arbor Sports Commission Holiday Classic at Eastern Michigan University Thursday night. Seaholm started fast and took an early 7-2 lead, but the Hornets pressure defense changed the...
Saline Hockey Holds Off Chelsea in SEC Showdown
The Saline hockey team came up with a huge home win Thursday night when the Hornets held on to take down Chelsea in a SEC battle between the top two teams in the SEC Red and White divisions. The teams entered the contest on top of their divisions and are...
Dexter Hockey Battles to Tie with Fenton/Linden
For the first time this season the young and improving Dexter hockey team didn’t end up marking one in the loss column as the Dreadnaughts rallied for a 3-3 tie with Fenton/Linden Wednesday night. The Dreads have just four seniors and no juniors on the squad had opened the...
Chelsea Hockey Wins Two of Three
The Chelsea hockey team entered the holiday break by winning two of three games to improve to 5-2 overall record. The Bulldogs opened the week by taking down Livonia Franklin 7-1. The big news of the night came when Dylan McIntyre scored late in the first period for his 101st...
