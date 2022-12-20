Unwrap the holiday season at Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to unwrap this holiday season during its Holidays celebration, running daily through Jan. 1.

Throughout the entire destination, guests can celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a collection of epic festivities featuring some of pop culture’s most beloved stories and characters — all brought to life in experiences that range from traditional merriments to irreverent twists on holiday classics that can’t be experienced anywhere else.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

The themed lands of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will transform into wizarding wonderlands for the holidays, complete with festive decor throughout the iconic streets of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley that includes themed decorations, garlands and lights. Guests can also enjoy special holiday-themed performances from the Frog Choir, comprised of Hogwarts students and their giant croaking frogs, in Hogsmeade and the wizarding world’s most popular singing sensation, Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees, in Diagon Alley.

And once night falls in Hogsmeade, guests can revel in a spectacular projection of holiday spirit and Christmas moments inspired by the beloved “Harry Potter” stories in “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal’s Holiday Parade

Larger-than-life balloons, dozens of colorful holiday floats and hundreds of festive performers fill the streets of Universal Studios Florida during Universal’s Holiday Parade. Santa Claus also makes an appearance leading a picturesque finale that culminates with the lighting of the park’s dazzling 80-foot Christmas tree.

Grinchmas at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

The spirit of Grinchmas comes to life at Universal’s Islands of Adventure with the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” — a live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic starring the maven of mischief himself, the Grinch.

The celebration continues in Seuss Landing, which is adorned in whimsical yuletide decor, including oversized candy canes, twisting Christmas trees, wreaths and beautiful tinsel ornaments. While strolling the land, guests can enjoy special appearances by the merry Whos from Who-ville as they prepare for their favorite holiday throughout Seuss Landing.

For more information about Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort and to book a getaway, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/holidays.