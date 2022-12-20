ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The rich and powerful: What’s the state of oligarchs in 2022?

By David Lingelbach and Valentina Rodríguez Guerra, opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBC4w_0joznXwf00

Across the world, 2022 has been a stable year for the oligarchs. Defined as those who acquire wealth or power, then utilize one to gain the other, oligarchs have steadily increased their role in the global economy and the international system since the late 1980s.

At the beginning of the year, oligarchs were heads of state or government in 18 countries around the world, ranging in size from Russia to the partially recognized state of Abkhazia, according to our count. As the year ends, that number has remained constant at 18 and is the highest of any year in our database.

But there have been some significant changes in the composition of the oligarchs running countries. Two have left office this year: Sebastian Piñera in Chile, and Uhuru Kenyatta in Kenya. Both of these departures were peaceful and democratic, although clouds hang over these oligarchs and their legacies. Piñera presided over an ineffective government response to Chile’s 2019’s social protests and is judged by most political observers as a relatively mediocre president. While his reputation is less obviously negative than Piñera’s, Kenyatta was characterized by one media outlet as an “unfathomable president with a mixed record.”

Three oligarchs became heads of state or government in 2022: William Ruto in Kenya, Robert Golob in Slovenia, and Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom. Of these three additions, Sunak is arguably the most significant. He is the first oligarch to serve as UK prime minister since Neville Chamberlain in the late 1930s, and leads the ninth largest economy in the world measured by purchasing power parity (PPP). Ruto is an even swap for Kenyatta — oligarch for oligarch. Golob is the first oligarch to serve as Slovenia’s head of state or government.

During 2022, one oligarch has gained substantial power and/or wealth: Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and, since September, its prime minister as well. MBS has emerged as a key actor in the emerging international order, moving Saudi Arabia closer to the coalition headed by China and including Russia, Iran, and others — and away from Saudi Arabia’s traditional postwar ally, the United States. Using Saudi Aramco’s share price as a proxy, MBS’ net worth may have declined somewhat in 2022 but is likely to remain in the tens of billions of U.S. dollars.

For three other oligarchs, however, 2022 has seen a decline in their power and/or wealth. Following the launch of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, President Vladimir Putin has seen an erosion in his international power over the year, even as his domestic popularity appears to be holding solid. His net worth, always difficult to estimate accurately, has suffered somewhat as a result of this war, but not as much as Western countries had hoped.

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, started off the year riding pretty high on his Bitcoin-led international marketing campaign to rebrand the country. While he remains quite popular domestically , the collapse of the cryptocurrency market during the year, his mass roundup of gang members , and increasing authoritarianism has taken the shine off his reputation and drawn international criticism.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa narrowly avoided impeachment in mid-December and was reelected as the African National Congress (ANC) leader, but the promise of his administration’s early days has now faded decisively, even if his net worth has likely held fairly solid.

Of course, oligarchs don’t only exercise decision-making power as heads of state or government. They can also operate behind the scenes, setting agendas or even shaping the ways in which we think and act. For these kinds of oligarchs, 2022 saw one big winner — Elon Musk — and one smallish loser — Peter Thiel, both billionaire entrepreneurs. While Musk, once the world’s richest person, has seen his net worth decline significantly during the year, his power grew substantially with his acquisition of Twitter . We now assess Musk as one of the world’s most consequential oligarchs, as Twitter’s agenda-setting power is being aggressively reshaped by Musk. By contrast, Thiel’s backing of right-wing political candidates in 2022 had mixed results. J.D. Vance was elected as one of Ohio’s U.S. senators, but Blake Masters lost his U.S. Senate race in Arizona.

Looking ahead to 2023, what can we expect from the oligarchs? Based on trends over the past 35 years, we’d guess that the number of oligarchs serving as heads of state or government may increase by one or two over the year. And, as in the past, oligarchs will come and go from office, largely through peaceful and ostensibly democratic means. Oligarchs who set agendas or change the way we think or act seem likely to expand their power, particularly as artificial intelligence (AI) creeps more into the center of more of our lives. Of course, as the year passes and the U.S. presidential campaign heats up, we expect to hear more from Donald Trump, America’s former oligarch president. But we don’t see his power expanding significantly beyond current levels.

We all live in an oligarch’s world now . As uncertainty continues to rise in economics and politics, these actors are well-placed to exploit the resultant opportunities. We may not like it very much, but we’re going to have to learn how to live with what they have wrought.

David Lingelbach is a professor of entrepreneurship at The University of Baltimore and author. He lived and worked in Russia from 1994 to 1999, where he served as president of Bank of America — Russia and worked with Vladimir Putin.

Valentina Rodríguez Guerra is an author and oligarch researcher.

Together they are writing a book about oligarchs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Washington meeting was covered worldwide, but the leaders also had an audience of one: Russian President Vladimir Putin. The side by side at the White House and Zelensky’s address to Congress came amid warnings from Kyiv that Russia is planning to renew a ground offensive during the winter…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Putin says he is ready to negotiate ‘with everyone involved’ over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he’s ready to negotiate “with everyone involved” in the war with Ukraine.  Putin told a Russian news reporter in an interview that aired on Russian media on Sunday that the Kremlin is ready to negotiate but their enemy are the ones refusing to talk. The comments from the Russian…
The Hill

White House: Putin increasingly turning to Wagner mercenary group for military support

The White House on Thursday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly turning to Wagner, a Russian mercenary group, for military support 10 months into his invasion of Ukraine. The White House estimates that Wagner currently has 50,000 personnel deployed to Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts from Russian prisons, according to downgraded…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Why Democrats released Trump’s tax returns

After years of fighting for Donald Trump’s tax returns, Democrats finally got a hold of them and released them to the public through two congressional reports published this week. But Democrats stress their decision was not about Trump himself but rather about oversight of the IRS and about the U.S. tax system more broadly —…
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Calls Himself “Clairvoyant” in Unhinged Christmas Message

The mind that brought you “very stable genius” has taken self-praise to a whole new plane of existence. Former President Donald Trump gave us the Christmas present we didn’t ask for in the form of a rambling post on Truth Social, in which he took swipes at the usual suspects—the “Radical Left,” “LameStream Media,” Department of Justice, and Federal Bureau of Investigation looking into his multiple alleged Espionage Act violations. Having taken to referring to himself in the third person, Trump posted in part that the media is pushing for President Joe Biden over “Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump,” apparently referring to the magical ability to see into the future or communicate with the nonliving. “LOVE TO ALL!” the post concluded.Read it at Truth Social
The Hill

Is Trump now forced to run third-party?

At a certain point, all decisions and election chances in politics come down to basic math. No matter how some consultants, pollsters or campaign managers may attempt to complicate the process to justify their fees or salaries paid by a candidate or company, it still comes down to this: Does the math finish on the…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Trump: Fear of indictments ‘didn’t play into’ 2024 run

Former President Trump said in a new interview published on Friday that possible fears of being indicted “didn’t play into” his decision to run for president in 2024. Trump has been the subject of several probes, including the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot attack; one in Georgia’s Fulton County regarding…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Trump blasts Jan. 6 committee’s final report as ‘highly partisan’

Former President Trump slammed the final report released by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack Thursday night, calling the report “highly partisan” and accusing the panel of engaging in a “WITCH HUNT.” “The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for…
The Hill

Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee following final report release

Former President Trump railed against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on Friday following the release of the committee’s final report on the attack.  Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social that the American people have been “deceived with lies” about the attack from the committee.  The committee released…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

House ends Congress by passing $1.7 trillion funding package

The House passed a mammoth $1.7 trillion omnibus package on Friday, capping off weeks of drama to lock down government funding for the next fiscal year. The bill passed largely along party lines, 225-201-1, a day after the Senate approved the bill in a bipartisan vote. The legislation now heads to President Biden’s desk for…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) was the only House Democrat to vote against a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package on Friday, voting “no” on the measure because of increased funding for defense and federal agencies that oversee immigration. The House passed the sprawling measure in a 225-201-1 vote, sending the bill to President Biden’s desk. The…
The Hill

The Hill

824K+
Followers
92K+
Post
585M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy