CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Taken to hospital
Carlson (face) was taken to the hospital after Friday's game against Winnipeg for "precautionary reasons," Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face and immediately left the game Friday. Fortunately, it sounds like the veteran defenseman only needed further evaluation as a precaution. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Close to practicing
Palat (groin) has been skating and is close to returning to practice, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports. Palat has been out since Oct. 24 and underwent surgery Nov. 8. Palat had three goals in six games before the injury. This is his first season with the Devils after a 10-year career with the Lightning. He should return to a top-six role upon his return.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Lower-body injury
Marchessault is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault will miss Friday's tilt against St. Louis as Brayden Pachal and Pavel Dorofeyev have been recalled from AHL Henderson. Marchessault has 14 goals and 27 points in 35 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Racking up points
Zibanejad collected a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders. This was just another day at the office for Zibanejad. The showstopping pivot has amassed 15 goals, 23 assists and 18 power-play points through 35 games, and the Swede continues to be a major asset when it comes to puck possession. In fact, Zibanejad's 59.0 Corsi For percentage is a career-best mark in a 12-year career split between the Senators and Rangers.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Middling performance in loss
Smith completed 25 of 40 pass attempts for 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. He added 16 rushing yards on three attempts. Smith turned in one of his poorer fantasy performances in an otherwise impressive 2022 campaign. The 32-year-old has struggled in recent weeks, averaging 239.0 passing yards while throwing three interceptions over his last three games. Things don't get any easier for Smith in Week 17 with a stout Jets defense on deck. In positive news, the veteran signal-caller may get explosive wideout Tyler Lockett (finger) back for next Sunday's tilt.
Lions' Jared Goff likens field conditions at Bank of America Stadium to 'cement' after loss
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff took issue with the field conditions at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday and compared the field to "cement."
Tyreek Hill sets another Dolphins franchise record. And updates on Chubb, Ingold injuries
Tyreek Hill’s first season with the Miami Dolphins still isn’t over and yet he now holds the majority of the franchise’s major single-season receiving yards.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Another solid outing in win
Jenkins recorded nine tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets. Though it was expected that Jenkins wouldn't be able to replicate his 18-tackle, two-interception performance he displayed in Week 15 versus Dallas, he still tied for a team-high nine stops and played all but one defensive snap in Thursday's victory over New York. The 28-year-old has already set new career highs with 104 tackles and 11 passes defensed on the season, and he'll now look to keep momentum moving forward when the Jaguars travel to Houston on New Year's Day.
Raiders' Josh Jacobs expresses frustration with offense: 'It’s bulls---, for real'
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs expressed his frustrations with the team on Saturday following a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CBS Sports
Titans' Malik Willis: Ugly effort in loss
Willis completed 14 of 23 passes for 99 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans. He added seven rushes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Willis drew his fourth start of the season with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sidelined, but he struggled to get the Titans' offense moving. He averaged only 4.3 yards per attempt and his longest completion of the day went for just 14 yards. In addition, Willis threw a pair of interceptions, the first of which came on a potential game-winning drive inside Houston territory late in the fourth quarter. Positively, he did tally a 14-yard rushing score midway through the third quarter. While that hinted at his potential to excel, Willis' outlook for the final two games of the regular season is not positive.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Drew Smyly: Returns to Cubs
Smyly signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Smyly will return to Chicago for at least two more seasons after he declined a mutual option worth $10 million with the club earlier in the offseason. In 2022 -- his first season with the Cubs -- Smyly maintained a solid 3.47 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, though he was limited to 106.1 innings due to an oblique strain. According to Murray, Smyly's new deal also includes a mutual option worth $10 million for the 2025 campaign and it includes a $2.5 million buyout.
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Seahawks score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for Week 16 game
Seattle looks to upset host Kansas City and keep playoff hopes alive. The Seattle Seahawks need to stop the bleeding to get back in the playoff picture after losing four of their last five, but it hasn't looked good for them through one half of play in Kansas City. It's been all Chiefs so far, as Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to put them up 17-3 at the half.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Hindered by poor QB play
Davis caught two of seven targets for 14 yards in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Davis finished second on the team in targets behind Garrett Wilson (nine), but Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler combined to throw for only 182 yards, so none of New York's pass catchers found much success. The veteran wide receiver has shown chemistry with the latter Wilson at times, but with the second-year quarterback regressing, New York's passing game is in shambles. Davis will have limited fantasy appeal against a stingy Seattle secondary in Week 17 unless the Jets get quarterback Mike White (ribs) back.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury
Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet in Christmas Eve loss
Patterson carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens. The veteran took a back seat to Tyler Allgeier in the Atlanta backfield, seeing nine touches to the rookie's 22, and it's possible the Falcons will continue to feature the younger back in their final two games now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs. Patterson will head into a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals having compiled 714 scrimmage yards and six rushing TDs over 11 games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Diego Castillo: Lands in the desert
Castillo was acquired by the Diamondbacks from the Pirates on Friday in exchange for minor-league right-hander Scott Randall. Castillo had been designated for assignment earlier this week. The 25-year-old had an uneven rookie season in 2022 while splitting time between the Pirates and Triple-A Indianapolis, finishing with a .633 OPS and 11 homers with the big club. He's got an interesting bat and is versatile, though, making him a worthy acquisition by Arizona. Castillo will attempt to win a spot on the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Heavy workload in Week 16 win
Etienne rushed 22 times for 83 yards and brought in all three targets for 29 yards in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. Etienne was given a robust workload with head coach Doug Pederson picking his spots against the Jets' talented pass defense. The second-year back responded in fine form, gaining consistent yardage on the ground and contributing through the air by equaling a season high in receptions. Etienne's carry total was his third highest of the season and most voluminous since Week 9, and he'll now have extra time to gear up for a critical Week 17 road divisional clash with the Texans' porous run defense a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Saturday
Ojulari (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's contest versus Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari's day will come to an end early after suffering an ankle injury versus the Vikings. The second-year defensive end accumulated 4.5 sacks coming into Saturday's game, and he added two more sacks before exiting in the second quarter. With Ojulari out, Jihad Ward likely will take on a bigger role opposite Leonard Williams.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Won't return versus Baltimore
Franks (concussion) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Ravens, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Franks was evaluated for a concussion during the second half, and it now appears that he's set to enter protocols following Saturday's game. The 25-year-old will now have a slightly longer week to recover before Atlanta's next game versus Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 1.
