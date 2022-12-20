Hyde (neck) has been working out to the side at practice with the other players on injured reserve, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Hyde has yet to be officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, as general manager Brandon Beane said last week that they "haven't ruled anything out," though it is still too far out to know. The safety went down with a neck injury in late September, which he underwent surgery for in mid-October. Hyde's status is worth monitoring moving forward, though he still remains a bit of a longshot to come back this year.

2 DAYS AGO