Report: Chelsea Favourites To Sign Brazilian Midfielder Andrey Santos

Chelsea are reportedly the favourites to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos.

After missing out on Endrick to Real Madrid, Chelsea are keen not to let the same thing happen again when it comes to the pursuit of Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos.

Chelsea have interest in Santos and are reportedly pulling ahead of the pack in the race for the player. A deal could be agreed as early as January if Chelsea are to push for it.

The Vasco Da Gama midfielder has a market value of €5million at the minute.

Chelsea are favourites to sign Andrey Santos. IMAGO / Carneiro Images

According to Matt Lawton of the Times , Chelsea are emerging as the favourites in the race for Vasco Da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos.

Chelsea's interest has been evident for a number of weeks now, and they could make a move for the midfielder in January.

The new recruitment plan at Chelsea is to identify and sign young players that can strengthen the squad, and Andrey Santos has been identified as one of those players that could boost the team.

Andrey Santos in action for Vasco Da Gama. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Chelsea are not alone in their interest, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United all sharing the same interest in the midfielder.

The Blue's will be hoping to land this one after missing out on Endrick, with the Brazilian citing hesitation on the financial side of things as the reason he did not want to join Chelsea in the end.

Andrey Santos' signature will require Chelsea to be a bit more trigger happy with their funds.

