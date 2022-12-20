Jeff Petry Takes Reps Prior to Penguins Morning Skate

A return to the Pittsburgh Penguins roster isn't expected any time soon, but Jeff Petry is making progress.

PITTSBURGH - Prior to the teams morning skate, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry took in some reps on his own.

Petry suffered an upper-body injury at the tail end of the Penguins victory over the Buffalo Sabres and was later moved to long term injured reserve.

Following the win, Petry said he felt good and wasn’t expecting to have any ill-effects after leaving the game early, but something changed along the way.

Since Petry is on LTIR, there won’t be a return in the coming days, but there is obviously progress being made.

Following Petry’s move to LTIR, the Penguins recalled defenseman Mark Friedman and forward Drew O’Connor.

Both Friedman and O’Connor were recalled earlier in the season with O’Connor being the only one to appear in games.

O’Connor has played in three games in the 2022-23 season with no points.

With Petry out of the lineup, veteran defender Kris Letang has reclaimed his spot as a first line right defenseman.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Jason Zucker, Josh Archibald Game-Time Decisions for Penguins

Penguins Seek Revenge Against Rangers

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Rangers

Penguins Expect Challenge in First Battle Against Rangers Since Postseason Knockout

Are the Penguins Getting Enough From Casey DeSmith?