Patriots Snap Counts vs. Raiders: Defense, Running Game Overshadowed By Late-Game Letdown

Patriots Country breaks down the numbers and possible meanings behind the Pats’ playing time in New England’s Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

FOXBORO — Following their calamitous 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 at Allegiant Stadium, the New England Patriots will take a scrutinous look into their performance on both sides of the ball.

Needless to say, there are plenty of areas in which the Pats will continue to seek improvement. While game-film analysis will be the main focus , a look at playing time may assist the team in helping devise effective strategies moving forward.

Here is a look at the Patriots snap counts, along with some possible insight on New England’s future game-planning.

OFFENSE :

On offense, the Patriots overall snap count was 65 against the Raiders.

Quarterback Mac Jones once again went the distance, taking all 65 snaps on offense. The 24-year-old completed only 13 of 31 for 112 yards without a touchdown. Accuracy issues and suspect decision-making in the first half ultimately doomed his performance. Jones was better in the second half, leading the Pats on their only offensive scoring drive in the fourth quarter. Still, Jones must improve for New England to be successful heading into the season’s final stretch.

The Pats starting offensive line also played every offensive snap. With Isaiah Wynn officially shelved for the remainder of the season, veteran lineman Conor McDemott looks to be the team’s temporary solution at right tackle. Incumbent swing tackle Yodny Cajuste has been battling a calf injury for the better part of two weeks. Though Cajuste did see one offensive play, aligning as a jumbo tight end, it will be interesting to see if his vastly reduced workload continues into Week 16.

Despite his availability remaining in question until approximately one hour before game time, running back Rhamondre Stevenson returned to his lead-back status, logging 43 snaps. The second-year rusher was the Pats standout performer on offense, gaining 172 yards on 19 carries and a 34-yard touchdown run, which arguably should have been the game-winner. Unfortunately, his role in the Pats end-game debacle will overshadow an otherwise brilliant performance. Rookies Pierre Strong (17 snaps) and Kevin Harris (seven snaps) provided Stevenson some assistance throughout the night.

Rookie Tyquan Thornton led all receivers by taking the field for 92 percent of the Pats plays. Yet, thge rookie hauled in only one catch for 21 yards. Nelson Agholor took 54 snaps, catching only one pass for three yards. Kendrick Bourne saw a dramatic reduction in playing time (42 snaps in Week 14 vs. Arizona Cardinals), failing to haul in his only target on 11 snaps. Though he logged 40 snaps in his return from concussion protocol. Jakobi Meyers' two catches for 47 yards will be a footnote to his botched lateral attempt on the game’s final play .

Tight Ends Jonnu Smith (38 snaps) and Hunter Henry (52 snaps) combined to catch four passes for 33 yards, the longest of which was a 13-yard reception belonging to Smith. The duo aligned mostly as blockers in 12-man personnel, when the Pats employed the pull of left guard Cole Strange to facilitate the running game.

DEFENSE :

On defense, the Patriots overall snap count was 68 against the Raiders.

The Joneses went wire-to-wire at cornerback, with Jonathan and Marcus taking every defensive snap on the perimeter. For three-plus quarters, the rookie was impressive in his coverage of Raiders top receiver Davante Adams. Jones only struggled on the team’s final two drives, in which the Pats defensive coaches had him aligning too far from his target. Veteran Jonathan Jones led all cornerbacks with six total tackles and one pass breakup.

While team captain Devin McCourty also went the distance (68 snaps) in the losing effort, Kyle Dugger was New England’s standout safety on Sunday. The third-year defensive back logged six total tackles, one pass-defensed and a 16-yard pick six which sparked a second half surge for New England. Star safeties Adrian Phillips (43 snaps) and Jabrill Peppers (11 snaps) rounded out the depth chart. Peppers’ missed assignment on the punt protection unit was a contributing factor to the block of Michael Palardy’s attempt in the closing moments of the first half.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise, Jr. led all d-linemen by taking 36 snaps, in a game which featured heavy rotation among New England’s defensive front. In his first game since being activated from injured reserve, Christian Barmore facilitated the interior pass rush, earning three tackles and 0.5 sacks. Fellow linemen Davon Godchaux (33 snaps), Lawrence Guy (31 snaps) and Daniel Ekuale (29 snaps) factored into a solid preventive scheme against Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, holding him to 93 yards on 22 carries.

Lastly, the Pats linebackers were once again a force in the pass rush, keeping Raiders quarterback Derek Carr under pressure for much of the afternoon. New England had success by employing simulated pressures, including dropping top defender Matthew Judon (52 snaps) into coverage and while Ja'Whaun Bentley (who led all linebackers by taking 62 snaps) provided pressure up the middle. This strategy freed up linebacker Josh Uche for the speed rush. Over the course of 30 defensive plays, Uche collected one tackle and 0.5 sacks, in an effort that was more impactful than the stat sheet indicated.

The Patriots will now turn their attention to the 10-4 Cincinnati Bengals, who will visit Foxboro for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 24 at Gillette Stadium.

