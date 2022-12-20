Read full article on original website
How to Spend the Long Cold Christmas Weekend in the Magic Valley
After all the long hours of shopping, browsing the internet, and wrapping presents, this weekend is finally here and it will be time to celebrate Christmas. Take some time off work, spend time with the family and enjoy the best holiday of the year. It feels like it takes forever to get here, but once it does it is all worth it. While some of us will host family members and friends, and others will travel to visit their families, odds are you will be looking to entertain your guests or to be entertained. For those that are staying in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this holiday season, there are not any events, as most places are closed, but there are a few things you can do to get out of the house or stay in to celebrate Christmas this weekend.
Beware of Scams the While Finalizing Christmas Shopping in Idaho
As the final days of Christmas begin to tick away and you look to finalize your last few presents to buy, make sure to be cautious this time of year. Many of us will be looking to overnight a gift to make sure it gets to its destination in time for Christmas or to make sure it arrives at our doorstep in time to wrap and put under the tree, but in doing so, you may be opening yourself up to a few scams this holiday season. As mentioned last week, Idaho is not as vulnerable as other states to identity theft and fraud, but that doesn't mean it won't happen and doesn't mean other scams aren't targeting Idaho residents this holiday season.
5 Real Ways to Save Money This Winter from Idaho Power
Today is the first official day of winter and here in Southern Idaho, it looks almost like a spring day. But the cold is here and there will definitely be snow falling soon. Some days you can bundle up at home in a blanket and that’s enough to keep you warm without having the crank the heater up a level or light a flame in the fireplace. But there are other simple things you can do to save energy and money while staying comfortable this winter.
Nasty Virus Sickening Magic Valley Kids Resistant To Home Meds
As many Idaho kids are enjoying the first week off from school for the holiday break, they are unfortunately not well and getting hit hard by a virus that only fluids and bed rest can fix. Southern Idaho quick-stop health clinics and emergency rooms have been hit hard in the last six weeks by visits from children and adults all battling the same nasty illness.
Past Holiday Specials Promote Hate, Bullying; Do Idahoans Buy-In?
With less than a week until Christmas Day, many Idaho families are knocking classic holiday shows and movies off their viewing lists. In recent years, some of the old favorites many of us grew up watching have come under fire for being too insensitive and not politically correct in this day and age.
Two Christmas Songs That Would Get Santa Arrested In South Idaho
You've probably heard that the Gem State has a couple of laws still in the books that would make most people chuckle. One of these forbidden actions allegedly involves riding a motorcycle over a certain age in southeastern Idaho. Idaho is an incredible place to live. I've enjoyed my years...
What Would You Do? Snoring Obnoxiously Loud on a Flight to Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you are flying on a plane this holiday season, or anytime for that matter, and found yourself next to someone fast asleep, but they begin snoring loudly? What if you are the person that is snoring loudly? Flying can be exhausting and catching a few minutes of sleep is normal, but when snoring begins and is next to you, or it is you, then the dynamic changes and one must ask, what would you do?
Poisonous Holiday Leftovers Idahoans Need To Toss Out Quick
Holiday leftovers are very popular in our home. We sometimes have enough leftover food to eat for another week following Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner, but some of these foods pose a massive potential health risk if not thrown out sooner than later. Many Idahoans are hosting Christmas celebrations and dinners...
The 7 Best Idahoan Gifts to Give this Christmas Season
Christmas is fast approaching and you have less than a week to finish your shopping. Many are done, while some are finalizing this week, with a select few that will begin and finish in less than a week. If you looking to finish shopping soon and need a few ideas to send friends and family members something that represents the state of Idaho, make sure to send them one of these gifts. Here are some Christmas ideas that represent Idaho and that most Idahoans would enjoy getting for the holiday.
Grants Available from the Idaho Commission on the Arts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Art professionals, art educators, and administrators of art are encouraged to apply for grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts. The Commission is offering financial support through a variety of grants in different aspects of art from public projects to literature. Grant categories include: Entry Track, Public Programs in the Arts, Arts Education Projects, Traditional Arts Apprenticeships, Fellowships in Literature and Performing and Media Arts and Writer in Residence. Applications for the funds are due by January 31, 2023, you can find the guidelines and submission forms HERE.
Nine Idaho Snowplows Involved in Crashes
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-So far this season nine Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) snowplows have been hit by other vehicles while working to clear snow from highways across the state. As of Tuesday evening, ITD counted nine trucks that had been hit by other drivers prompting the department to call on drivers to be more cautions during adverse weather conditions. The latest crashes happened Tuesday morning in North Idaho on Interstate 90 in Coeur d'Alene when two snowplows working in tandem when a car got between them as they merged. The driver hit the brakes forcing one of the trucks off the roadway to avoid a collision. ITD said later in the day near Athol on U.S. HIghway 95 a driver passed one truck on the left side then tried to pass the other on the right and struck one of the trucks. Both trucks are now off the highways due to damage.
Fish and Game to Begin Big Game Surveys in Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Biologist with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will begin taking surveys of large animals like deer and elk in the Magic Valley Region with a helicopter in the next several weeks into the new year. The flights will survey the populations of deer, elk, and pronghorn as they typically gather during the winter in larger numbers.“Over the next two months, flights will happen across the Magic Valley Region” according to Mike McDonald, Regional Wildlife Manager in a prepared statement, “in December most of the flights will focus on herd composition, in our southern-most game management units. Then, we’ll transition to mule deer, elk, and pronghorn capture operations throughout the region and a deer abundance survey in the South Hills, Albion Mountains, and Jim Sage areas in mid- to late January.” At times the helicopters will be used to capture some animals to place radio collars on them and do more in-depth analysis on them. Fish and Game said it will take precautions to lessen the disturbance of the animals while the surveys are being done. The agency has been conducting arial surveys all across the state in recent weeks.
What is Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Pie?
I eat pie twice a year (and yes, I know I don’t need it). At Thanksgiving, I like a slice or two of pie. The same at Christmas. Then I’m good for another 11 months. Searching through the extensive archives of Townsquare Media here in Twin Falls, I came across a story written by a colleague in 2016. He cites that Idaho’s favorite pie is huckleberry. What a shock! It’s the state fruit. Oh, I need to mention that Liyah Babayan left me some specially made huckleberry white chocolate. Just looking at the package makes my stomach growl.
Idaho Man Wins Popular Game Show But Doesn’t Want the Money
*Spoiler Alert* If you watch the show 'Survivor,' but haven't watched the season 43 finale yet, spoilers are below. Many of us grew up watching game shows with our families. It use to be common to eat around the television and watch 'Wheel of Fortune,' or many of us remember when 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' swept the country or 'Deal or No Deal.' As a child, being home sick and watching the 'Price is Right' made not feeling well worth it. Many people dream of one day being a contestant on these shows, but odds are slim that you will ever make it on a game show. For those lucky enough to make it onto one, it is a dream come true, but being on one and winning one are entirely different dreams. One man, that calls Idaho home, recently won a popular game show but decided to do something different than most with the money he won.
Three Men Guilty of Trafficking Drugs in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Attorney for Idaho announced three men from out of state have been prosecuted recently for trafficking drugs, including the deadly fentanyl, in the Magic Valley in three separate cases. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said 47-year-old Brian Schroeder, of Arizona, Cortez Williams, 46, of Reno, Nevada, and Fabian Clark, 44, of Yuma County, Arizona, were all charged with drug trafficking in the Magic Valley. Schroder pleaded guilty last week to possession of large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after being stopped by a Jerome County Sheriff's deputy on U.S. Highway 93. A search of his car found a little more than three pounds of fentanyl, a little more than three pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. Schroeder will be sentenced in March. Williams was sentenced in early December to a little more than 11 years in federal prison after being caught with six pounds of meth he was trying to bring to another person in the Magic Valley. Clark, was sentenced in November to 14 years in prison after he was found in Twin Falls with about 900 fentanyl pills, meth, and a loaded gun. According to Hurwit, Clark had tried to arrange for someone else to get another shipment of drugs while in jail. Law enforcement stopped the shipment before it got to the Gem State. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit in a statement. “The strong partnerships we have between federal, state, and local law enforcement are the backbone of our counter-drugs program and will continue to make a positive impact statewide.” The Idaho State Police, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office worked on the cases.
Why this Gas Law and Rule Needs to Be Applied in Idaho Immediately
Gas prices and fuel have been major topics in 2022, seeing prices reach an all-time high earlier this year, and a diesel gas shortage having many question about how trucks will continue to run across the country. While prices have come back down a bit and the diesel gas shortage hasn't caused any major problems yet, that doesn't mean there aren't other topics to be discussed. One neighboring state has a unique gas law and rule that confuses outsiders, but most residents enjoy it, and it should be adopted in Idaho.
