Jacksonville, FL

'Dangerous to be outside': Cold night shelters opening in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As temperatures drop into the 20s this holiday weekend, area homeless shelters have been working to spread awareness and expand capacity. According to state data, there were more than 1,100 people experiencing homelessness in Duval County last year. And now the weather adds a sense of urgency to the need this holiday season. Local organizations are already planning ahead, with the Salvation Army passing out blankets and warm clothing, and others doing outreach to make sure people on the streets are aware of the winter weather in Northeast Florida’s path.
PHOTOS: Viewers share their icy Christmas Eve morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With morning lows in the 20s Saturday, we had a frosty start to Christmas Eve. We might not be seeing a “white” Christmas this year but Jack Frost is certainly visiting and our viewers were eager to share what he left behind. If you’d...
First Coast Crime Stoppers sees recent decline in anonymous tips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of tips rolling into First Coast Crime Stoppers has steadily declined over the past few years. Crime Stoppers works with law enforcement to get criminals off the streets by allowing members of the community to leave anonymous tips and receive a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.
Person found dead inside home after Westside fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a fatal house fire in the Cedar Hills area. It happened around 4:25 a.m. Christmas morning on the 7200 block of Norka drive. JFRD said there was heavy fire and smoke at the home when crews arrived. When it...
FBI Jacksonville shares how parents can protect their children from ‘sextortion’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a safety alert for parents: The FBI is wanting about a growing trend of online extortion cases targeting teens. The bureau issued an advisory this week, saying it has tracked thousands of what it calls “sextortion” cases — people being blackmailed into handing over money, gift cards or other payment to prevent explicit images from being published.
Massive fire at Springfield warehouse takes JFRD 2 hours to control

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second-alarm fire on Jacksonville’s Eastside is finally under control Saturday evening after Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department fought the blaze for two hours. JFRD was called to Surface Prep Supply, a sand and stone warehouse next to the train tracks on East 8th Street...
Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, and one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night. News4Jax will...
2 women, 1 man injured in triple shooting in Springfield: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and two women were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in Springfield, near Springfield Middle School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a call came in about a woman who was shot at a house...
Winter storm woes causing headaches for holiday travelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A major winter storm is hitting on what AAA predicted would be the busiest travel day before Christmas. Some states now have hundreds of miles of road closures, and the number of canceled flights at airports across the country was growing by the hour on Friday.
Jacksonville, FL

