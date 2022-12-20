Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Organizations take extra steps to help keep people warm amid dropping temperatures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As temperatures on Saturday started to slowly drop as a freeze warning was in effect for Northeast Florida, many cold weather shelters opened to help keep people warm. Several churches and organizations around the area opened their doors during the cold weekend. City Rescue Mission Executive...
News4Jax.com
‘Labor of love’: Georgia woman decorates Christmas tree using 800+ ornaments
KINGSLAND, Ga. – A Georgia woman has a holiday tradition that for most — can’t be matched. Betty K. Mounts, 88, from Kingsland, decorated her seven-and-a-half-foot Christmas tree this year with more than 800 ornaments. The ornaments are all shapes and sizes, as well as ages! Mounts...
News4Jax.com
Home for the holidays: Dog reunited in Jacksonville with family after disappearing from North Carolina in 2020
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family from North Carolina received a heartwarming Christmas gift on Friday after two years of waiting. Nicholas Dawson and his children reunited with his dog Isis — a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier — in Jacksonville after she disappeared from her Fayetteville home back in March 2020.
News4Jax.com
'Dangerous to be outside': Cold night shelters opening in Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As temperatures drop into the 20s this holiday weekend, area homeless shelters have been working to spread awareness and expand capacity. According to state data, there were more than 1,100 people experiencing homelessness in Duval County last year. And now the weather adds a sense of urgency to the need this holiday season. Local organizations are already planning ahead, with the Salvation Army passing out blankets and warm clothing, and others doing outreach to make sure people on the streets are aware of the winter weather in Northeast Florida’s path.
News4Jax.com
It’s the coldest Christmas in 12 years in Jacksonville, but it will be in the 70s by next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The low on Christmas morning Sunday was 20 degrees, the coldest since Jan. 11, 2010, when the morning low was 17 degrees. This cold stretch will last three more days until Wednesday morning and make the Top 10 coldest five days in Jacksonville’s 151 years of recorded weather history.
News4Jax.com
PHOTOS: Viewers share their icy Christmas Eve morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With morning lows in the 20s Saturday, we had a frosty start to Christmas Eve. We might not be seeing a “white” Christmas this year but Jack Frost is certainly visiting and our viewers were eager to share what he left behind. If you’d...
News4Jax.com
First Coast Crime Stoppers sees recent decline in anonymous tips
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of tips rolling into First Coast Crime Stoppers has steadily declined over the past few years. Crime Stoppers works with law enforcement to get criminals off the streets by allowing members of the community to leave anonymous tips and receive a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.
News4Jax.com
Dog dies in Jacksonville house fire, Red Cross called to assist 2 people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to extinguish a fire Friday night at a home on the Eastside. According to JFRD, a dog died in the fire. The home was heavily damaged. The cause of the fire was unclear. JFRD said the American Red...
News4Jax.com
Locals share snow photos 33 years after a white Christmas in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It has been 33 years since Jacksonville has seen snow. On Dec. 23, 1989, those who lived in Duval County sled down the Dames Point Bridge, had snowball fights, and even made snowmen!. The historic event resulted when arctic air pushed temperatures below freezing through Florida...
News4Jax.com
Protecting your pipes: Difference between drip & stream for freezing temps
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With temperatures expected to drop to below freezing at times over the next several days, there are a few ways to protect pipes from bursting inside your house. One recommendation is to have a steady stream of water flowing from a faucet. Not too much water,...
News4Jax.com
Person found dead inside home after Westside fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a fatal house fire in the Cedar Hills area. It happened around 4:25 a.m. Christmas morning on the 7200 block of Norka drive. JFRD said there was heavy fire and smoke at the home when crews arrived. When it...
News4Jax.com
FBI Jacksonville shares how parents can protect their children from ‘sextortion’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a safety alert for parents: The FBI is wanting about a growing trend of online extortion cases targeting teens. The bureau issued an advisory this week, saying it has tracked thousands of what it calls “sextortion” cases — people being blackmailed into handing over money, gift cards or other payment to prevent explicit images from being published.
News4Jax.com
Massive fire at Springfield warehouse takes JFRD 2 hours to control
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A second-alarm fire on Jacksonville’s Eastside is finally under control Saturday evening after Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department fought the blaze for two hours. JFRD was called to Surface Prep Supply, a sand and stone warehouse next to the train tracks on East 8th Street...
News4Jax.com
Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, and one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night. News4Jax will...
News4Jax.com
2 women, 1 man injured in triple shooting in Springfield: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and two women were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in Springfield, near Springfield Middle School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a call came in about a woman who was shot at a house...
News4Jax.com
Winter storm woes causing headaches for holiday travelers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A major winter storm is hitting on what AAA predicted would be the busiest travel day before Christmas. Some states now have hundreds of miles of road closures, and the number of canceled flights at airports across the country was growing by the hour on Friday.
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash on University Boulevard in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after he was hit by a car on University Boulevard near the Arlington Expressway Service Road entrance. Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m., and the man was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the...
News4Jax.com
Unsolved murder, megachurch legal fight, embattled surgeon: These are the I-TEAM’s most read stories in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Here at News4JAX, the I-TEAM exists to investigate stories that you, our viewers and News4JAX Insiders, demand be uncovered and exposed — they’re stories and real issues in the community that we’re honored to scrutinize, and frankly, we couldn’t tell them without you.
News4Jax.com
Man arrested in Brentwood double shooting that left woman dead, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Labor Day in the Brentwood area that left a woman dead and a man injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 a.m. Sept. 5, the Sheriff’s Office said, the agency got an...
News4Jax.com
Body camera video shows JSO officers kill man who fired gun outside Philips Highway hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released two body camera videos showing two police shootings that happened in the last two months. The first video released shows the fatal shooting of Javon Jones at a motel in San Marco on Nov. 5. The Sheriff’s Office...
Comments / 0