Cass County Supervisors discuss request for Tourism Director

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning held another discussion on a request to use ARPA funds for a Cass County Tourism Director for two years.

For the past 15 years, Kenner Baxter of Marne has led the Cass County Tourism group as a volunteer and she announced this spring that she is looking to step away. Last week, Brigham Hoegh presented a plan to create a Cass County Tourism 501(c)6 organization to hire a full-time Tourism Director and the Supervisors asked for more information on a breakdown on what funding the position would look like.

Today, Brigham Hoegh presented two sheets with information with a breakdown on what a part-time and full-time position would look like from Fiscal Year 2022 through Fiscal Year 2025. The total ARPA funding requested for a part-time position was $63,922.80 and for full time it was $118,722.35.

The Supervisors noted that they have received a lot of negative input from constituents regarding this position.

Jennifer McEntaffer with CADCO and Bailey Smith with the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce stated again that they cannot take on this position.

In the end, the Supervisors decided to postpone any action on funding a Tourism Director position. Board Chairman Steve Baier mentioned that he would speak with staff at Golden Hills RC&D to see what they can do to help out with setting up this position since they are heavily involved in Tourism.