Valdosta, GA

valdostatoday.com

Valdosta residents named to Berry College Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – Several Valdosta residents were named for making the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College in Rome. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. preparing for frigid temperatures

Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense. Real-life Santa gives Thomasville community something to believe in. The fire happened on Wednesday morning. A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside. Albany drilling company warns well users, others...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting

Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

The 4 Ps to prioritize ahead of the arctic blast

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Like all of Georgia, Lowndes County will be seeing some unusually frigid temperatures in the coming days. Temperatures have been fairly cold recently and it’s going to get even colder this Christmas weekend. Lowndes County is about to see the coldest temperatures the area has...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Space heater safety a concern during arctic blast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crew responded to a fire on Wednesday morning in Colquitt County that left an 8-year-old badly burned. Officials believe the fire was caused by a space heater. “We, unfortunately, on the fire side see a lot of space heater calls for structure fires. I understand they...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember

MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind. After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But...
MEIGS, GA
douglasnow.com

Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas

Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta gingerbread house sees thousands of visitors for the holidays

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Home has over 60,000 lights that flash to the beat of music if you tune into 93.1 when riding by. When the Williams family first put up the lights for their gingerbread house, an average of 330 people a night drove through. Closer to Christmas, the number goes over 1,000.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Explosion in Jefferson County sends two to hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An explosion near a work area on East Washington Street in Jefferson County has sent two people to the hospital, according to the Jefferson County Fire Rescue. In a post on Facebook, the Jefferson County Fire Rescue says: “Responded to an explosion on East Washington...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Cold weather not stopping holiday travelers

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With the holiday season in full swing, flight delays and cancellations are on the rise. Travelers are choosing to travel by car to their holiday festivities. Even with frigid temperatures expected this Christmas weekend, AAA estimates over 100 million people will travel 50 or more miles...
TIFTON, GA

