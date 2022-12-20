Read full article on original website
Lowndes new football coach Adam Carter ready to take over
Earlier this week, Adam Carter was named the new head coach of the Vikings. He's been the head coach at Grayson the past four years, winning a state title in 2020.
Madison County defensive back is Maryland bound
On the second day of the early signing period, Jonathan Akins signed with Maryland, a decision he said is a dream come true for him.
Valdosta residents named to Berry College Dean’s List
VALDOSTA – Several Valdosta residents were named for making the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College in Rome. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
Valdosta, Rickards pick up wins on day two of the Capital City Holiday Classic
Lowndes Co. preparing for frigid temperatures
The fire happened on Wednesday morning. A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside.
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts.
The 4 Ps to prioritize ahead of the arctic blast
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Like all of Georgia, Lowndes County will be seeing some unusually frigid temperatures in the coming days. Temperatures have been fairly cold recently and it's going to get even colder this Christmas weekend. Lowndes County is about to see the coldest temperatures the area has...
Space heater safety a concern during arctic blast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crew responded to a fire on Wednesday morning in Colquitt County that left an 8-year-old badly burned. Officials believe the fire was caused by a space heater. "We, unfortunately, on the fire side see a lot of space heater calls for structure fires. I understand they...
Community rallies behind 8-year-old Rhea Mills diagnosed with rare cancer
Friends, family, and co-workers of the Mills Family come together to support Rhea Mills who was recently diagnosed with cancer and received a leg amputation.
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
Resident of Valdosta dies in vehicle incident in Jefferson County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic incident in northern Jefferson County Monday morning.
South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember
MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind. After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But...
Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas
Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting.
‘It’s like he was a sent angel’: Heroes save 8-year-old boy from Doerun fire
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - 8-year-old Levi Burkett is currently recovering from burns after being in a house fire in Doerun, according to the city manager. The fire happened on Wednesday morning. A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside. "I...
Valdosta gingerbread house sees thousands of visitors for the holidays
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Home has over 60,000 lights that flash to the beat of music if you tune into 93.1 when riding by. When the Williams family first put up the lights for their gingerbread house, an average of 330 people a night drove through. Closer to Christmas, the number goes over 1,000.
Valdosta Police Department: Man allegedly connected to homicides in custody
The search has ended for 31 year old Dontavius Dennis; the man wanted for involvement in the fatal shooting inside an apartment building in Valdosta. ABC 27 first alerted you about last night.
Explosion in Jefferson County sends two to hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An explosion near a work area on East Washington Street in Jefferson County has sent two people to the hospital, according to the Jefferson County Fire Rescue. In a post on Facebook, the Jefferson County Fire Rescue says: “Responded to an explosion on East Washington...
Cold weather not stopping holiday travelers
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With the holiday season in full swing, flight delays and cancellations are on the rise. Travelers are choosing to travel by car to their holiday festivities. Even with frigid temperatures expected this Christmas weekend, AAA estimates over 100 million people will travel 50 or more miles...
