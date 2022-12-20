ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park to close in March

By BringMeTheNews
 5 days ago
Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine will close in 2023, ending an 18-year run in Brooklyn Park.

In a Facebook announcement Tuesday, chef and owner Ann Ahmed said the restaurant's last day will be March 31.

"Lemon Grass has held a very special place in our heart, and we will never forget all of our amazing guests and incredible staff that have been our life blood for the past 18 years," the message reads. "We are thankful beyond words for the years of love and support we have received."

A new Twin Cities restaurant concept is already in the works from Ahmed and the Lemon Grass team, who've shared they'll be opening a new venture soon in Minneapolis.

"This new chapter will not be a new iteration of Lemon Grass, but rather something entirely different," Ahmed wrote. "However, a few fan favorite menu items will be making the journey with us."

"Again, thank you for the years of love and support and for helping us write a story better than imaginable," she concluded.

Ahmed's new restaurant concept will open in the former 4Bells space in Loring Park, according to Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

