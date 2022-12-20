Flavan-3-ols are bioactive compounds found in foods like green tea that can benefit cardiovascular health, blood sugar control and more, according to research. Much of the time, when it comes to nutrition recommendations, people are often told what they need to remove or change about their dietary habits. If you find adding a habit or nutrient easier than eliminating one, you might want to ask your healthcare provider about flavan-3-ols. An expert panel at the Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo presented new guidelines based on large bodies of research that suggest simply adding flavan-3-ols to your existing diet may improve health outcomes. Read on to find out more.

24 DAYS AGO