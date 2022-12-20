Ahead of the launch of ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’, star Melissa de Souza gives flowers to the fans

Read full article on original website
Related
Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Remembers ‘Full House’ Star Ahead Of Death Anniversary
Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s widow, shared an emotional Instagram post remembering the late Full House star on her first Christmas without him and ahead of his one-year death anniversary. “Cherish every single moment. I certainly didn’t think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last,” she posted along a carousel of photos of the couple together. “It was the first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with my family along with my wonderful step-daughter, Lara) I’m so glad we had that special time together.” Saget died on January 9, 2022 at the age...
Jeopardy! fan Nicole Kidman thanks show for ‘great Christmas present’ after spotting categories in her honor
JEOPARDY! fan A-list actress Nicole Kidman has thanked the show for naming a category in honor of her AMC movie theater commercial. On an episode of Jeopardy! hosted by Ken Jennings, the last three categories were all dedicated to Nicole's iconic line from the commercial. The final three categories were...
Cher teases fans with pic of diamond ring from Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards
Cher sparked engagement rumors when she tweeted a photo of her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, holding a massive diamond ring. But the Goddess of Pop seemed to brush off the speculation, saying she was simply gushing over her man’s manicure. “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E,” Cher, 76, tweeted while celebrating Christmas on Sunday. She also shared a photo of the massive pair-shaped sparkler in a ring box. The tweet sent fans into a tizzy with many believing that Cher was announcing her engagement to the 36-year-old music producer. “😱 OMG did he propose to you!!!?? Mama lovely 💖,” one fan commented...
