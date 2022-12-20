Ahead of the launch of ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’, star Melissa de Souza gives flowers to the fans

Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s widow, shared an emotional Instagram post remembering the late Full House star on her first Christmas without him and ahead of his one-year death anniversary. “Cherish every single moment. I certainly didn’t think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last,” she posted along a carousel of photos of the couple together. “It was the first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with my family along with my wonderful step-daughter, Lara) I’m so glad we had that special time together.” Saget died on January 9, 2022 at the age...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO