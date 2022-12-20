Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a secondRoger MarshPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Bengals Defender Calls Out Mac Jones For Another ‘Dirty’ Play
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been called out for making “dirty” plays in the past. And the second-year signal-caller is being criticized for doing the same during New England’s 22-18 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple acknowledged how...
Bill Belichick Gives Odd Answer To Question About Kendrick Bourne Playing Time
FOXBORO, Mass. — For virtually the entire season, Patriots fans have been calling for New England to use Kendrick Bourne more often. After catching 55 balls for 800 yards in 2021, Bourne entered Week 16 with just 24 catches for 273 yards in 13 games. Well, fans got their...
Why Was Mac Jones Flagged For Unnecessary Roughness? Patriots QB Explains
FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson blamed his costly late-game fumble Saturday on him trying to make a play. Mac Jones had the same explanation for his ensuing penalty. After Stevenson lost the ball inside Cincinnati’s 10-yard line with a minute remaining in a four-point game, Jones continued his attempts to recover it after the whistle had blown. That earned the New England Patriots quarterback a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Crushing Loss To Bengals
FOXBORO, Mass. — There were many empty seats at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, but thousands of dedicated Patriots fans still braved freezing-cold temperatures to watch their favorite team on Christmas Eve. Their gift? A depressing lump of coal. New England fought hard but ultimately was outclassed by the Cincinnati...
Broncos' DE Randy Gregory is Active vs. Rams on Sunday
Randy Gregory’s return to the gridiron has not gone as expected. The Denver Broncos linebacker hadn’t played since Week 4, returning last week against the Arizona Cardinals and playing just 23 defensive snaps. Subsequently, the knee injury that Gregory has been dealing with kept him out of practice all week, leaving his participation in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in doubt.
Jaylen Brown Addresses Scuffle With Naz Reid After Celtics Win
The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t able to extend the Boston Celtics’ losing streak, nor could they contain a dominant Jaylen Brown performance in crunch time. In the second quarter of action, Brown finished a layup off the glass in traffic. Naz Reid fouled him in the process, which lead to a fired-up Brown and Boston crowd. Instantly, the two went chest-to-chest and exchanged words before being separated with no further confrontation. The officials also issued a technical foul to a disgruntled Reid, who continued to chat.
Steelers Honor Franco Harris In Perfect Way Prior To Facing Raiders
It is set to be an emotional night in Pittsburgh when the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 16 matchup. The Steelers on Saturday are retiring the No. 32 of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, who unexpectedly died earlier this week at the age of 72. Friday also marked the 50th anniversary of Harris’ famed “Immaculate Reception” play.
Raiders' Josh Jacobs expresses frustration with offense: 'It’s bulls---, for real'
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs expressed his frustrations with the team on Saturday following a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Chiefs Give Andy Reid On-Brand Christmas Gift After Win Vs. Seahawks
It’s no secret Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid loves himself a good cheeseburger. So much so, that it became the perfect gift for his players to get him for Christmas. Following Kanas City’s 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to improve their...
Fans concerned about reports from Pam Oliver
Fans were concerned for Pam Oliver after hearing a few of the reports she delivered during Sunday’s Week 16 game between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins. Oliver, a veteran reporter, did not sound like her usual self while delivering a few reports during the second quarter for FOX: Pam Oliver not sounding great... The post Fans concerned about reports from Pam Oliver appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury to 'Walk Away' After Season?
Could 2022 be the final season for head coach Kliff Kingsbury in the desert?. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss report that Kingsbury could “walk away” from the Arizona Cardinals after the 2022 season. The 43-year-old, who has compiled a 28-34-1 record across his four NFL seasons,...
How Patriots Have Prepared Marcus Jones For Do-It-All Role
Marcus Jones has provided the New England Patriots with a spark in every phase of the game this season, doing what many NFL players could only dream of. The do-it-all role isn’t without its drawbacks, however. Jones is listed as a cornerback on the Patriots’ roster, but has seen...
Antonio Brown Reveals More Alleged Private DMs From Tom Brady
Turns out, Tom Brady’s private messages to Antonio Brown aren’t all that private. Brown last month revealed a lengthy text message Brady supposedly sent him roughly three months after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs. And on Friday, Brown was at it again, this time posting an alleged direct message from Brady to his Snapchat feed.
Jason McCourty Has Comical Reaction To Devin McCourty Interception
FOXBORO, Mass. — Jason McCourty couldn’t help but feel a bit conflicted Saturday when his brother, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, intercepted pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during a Week 16 game. Jason McCourty, as he revealed on Twitter, has Burrow as his quarterback in...
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin Expected to Start Saturday vs. Chiefs
Marquise Goodwin is expected to play Saturday for the Seattle Seahawks, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. The Hawks will likely need a win Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive, but that won’t be easy in Kansas City, where the temperature may not get out of the single digits. The Hawks will also be without wide receiver Tyler Lockett who underwent surgery on his finger earlier this week. This is a massive loss in a game versus the defensively challenged Chiefs. Goodwin will be expected to step right into the starting role and produce opposite D.K. Metcalf for quarterback Geno Smith. This game could also come down to how successful either team will be with their ground attack.
76ers' James Harden Considering Reunion with the Rockets
A rolling stone gathers no moss, they say. And don’t confuse James Harden’s beard for the flowerless plant. After a three-year hiatus, the three-time scoring champ and current Philadelphia 76ers point guard is considering a reunion with one of his former clubs. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden could return to the Houston Rockets if he cannot secure an extension with the Sixers.
What Dolphins Loss To Packers Means For Patriots’ Playoff Hopes
Even after back-to-back heartbreaking losses, the New England Patriots now again control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. With the Miami Dolphins losing to the Green Bay Packers 26-20 on Christmas Day, the Patriots can clinch a wild-card berth by beating the Dolphins at home next Sunday and winning on the road against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.
Patriots’ Tyquan Thornton Addresses Costly Drop Against Bengals
Rhamondre Stevenson wasn’t the only young Patriots player who made a mistake Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Tyquan Thornton also wasn’t able to make the most of a great opportunity against the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie wide receiver was the target of a beautifully thrown deep ball by quarterback Mac Jones on New England’s first drive of the second half, but Thornton wasn’t able to corral a pass attempt that would have put the Patriots in the red zone if converted.
Eagles Receiver DeVonta Smith Brings Twist To Salvation Army Celebration
Eagles-Cowboys arguably is one of the best rivalries in the NFL, especially when the two teams are among the top teams in the NFC. Philadelphia had to rely on Gardner Minshew at quarterback Saturday when the two sides met after Jalen Hurts was ruled out due to a shoulder injury, and the fourth-year QB has done his part.
Rob Gronkowski Contacted Buccaneers Back in November
Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Rob Gronkowski contacted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in November about returning to the team. The 33-year-old expressed some interest in returning to the team around Thanksgiving. The team offered him a chance to get back into game shape by signing with the practice squad but were reportedly willing to place him on the active roster. Gronkowski chose to remain retired and is now ruling out any chance of returning this year.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0