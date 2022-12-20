Read full article on original website
Related
At long last, "The Long Kiss Goodnight" is getting the holiday affection it deserves
When I wrote about my abiding love for "The Long Kiss Goodnight" in 2016, it wasn't widely known or easy to find. Unless you owned or wanted to buy the DVD, you were out of luck. A viewing wasn't even obtainable on a streaming service, whether for the price of a subscription or rental fee.
MySanAntonio
Golden Globes Weekend Gears Up With ‘Elvis’ and Netflix Parties
While Hollywood still waits to hear which studios may or may not be throwing Golden Globes events before or after the return of the big HFPA awards show on Jan. 10, it looks like Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery are the first to get the party started. Invites have just...
Comments / 0