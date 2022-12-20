Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Houston is frozen: These are the best KPRC 2 pics showing off just how cold it really is in Southeast Texas
HOUSTON – It’s cold in Southeast Texas, and boy do y’all know it. Thanks for sharing your videos and photos with us of what you’re finding following the temperature plunge. Here are some of the submissions we noticed from those sent to us on Click2Pins.com. Could you top these? Send them to us at Click2Pins.com. (Just be sure to be safe!)
Click2Houston.com
‘A sunny holiday’ with Houston singer Vincent Powell
HOUSTON – American Idol alum Vincent Powell brings his soulful vibes to our studio for a performance of his song ‘A Sunny Holiday,’ off his Christmas Album Vincent Powell & Houston Ensemble. The singer-songwriter who competed on season 12 of the popular singing competition, has sung background...
Click2Houston.com
BLOG: KPRC 2′s team following arctic blast moving through Houston. Here’s what’s happening in your area
HOUSTON – With an arctic blast headed to the Houston area this afternoon into Friday morning, Houstonians are preparing for temperatures to his below freezing for the next 36 to 44 hours. Our KPRC 2 team is keeping you prepared with coverage from all over the Houston area. I-10...
Click2Houston.com
Embracing the Icy Temps Ice Skating at Discovery Green
Houston – Embrace the icy temps and try ice skating at Discovery Green. The ice rink is open most days until 11PM. You will need to pre-purchase tickets online. You can do that by clicking this LINK HERE. They have fun events on all weekend and ticket sales support...
Click2Houston.com
Christmas Miracles: Family gets help after father is murdered
HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings Christmas cheer to families in need around the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search this year, we’ve found five families deserving of a little help this year. Just days before Christmas, Abiella...
Click2Houston.com
Thousands served at annual Super Feast at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center
HOUSTON – This Christmas Eve, thousands of Houston families took part in a city tradition at the Annual Citywide Club Super Feast in downtown Houston. Organizers say they were able to serve close to 30,000 people, thanks to help from dedicated volunteers. The lines got so long outside the...
Click2Houston.com
At least 40 displaced on Christmas Eve after 2-alarm fire breaks out at apartments in Upper Kirby area
HOUSTON – Nearly two dozen residents were left without homes on Christmas Eve after a 2-alarm swept through an apartment complex in the Upper Kirby area Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out in the 2800 block of Timmons Lane, near West Alabama, just west of downtown Houston. Officials with...
Click2Houston.com
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
Click2Houston.com
Police investigating after man shot, killed in north Houston
HOUSTON – One man has died after being shot in the head in north Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. Houston police officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 7600 block of the North Freeway. They arrived to find a man, believed to...
Click2Houston.com
Christmas Miracles: Paralyzing injury devastates family in more than one way
HOUSTON – Each year, the Spencer Solves It Team at KPRC 2 brings Christmas joy to families who are in need around the Houston area. After a detailed search this year, we’ve found five families deserving of a little help this year for Christmas Miracles Week. This year...
Click2Houston.com
Homeless man dies after falling into fire pit while trying to stay warm in Houston’s Third Ward, police say
HOUSTON – A man has died after falling into a fire pit while trying to stay warm in Houston’s Third Ward Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to a death investigation in the 2700 block of Scott Street around 2:45 a.m. Officers said when...
Click2Houston.com
Driver dies after vehicle hits tree, splits in half in southwest Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A man is dead after his vehicle struck a tree and split in half in southwest Houston Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to reports of a major crash in the 7000 block of S. Gessner around 2:45 a.m. Officers said when they...
Click2Houston.com
Woman dead, man injured after fire breaks out at NW Houston apartment complex, officials say
HOUSTON – One woman is dead and a man was hurt after a fire broke out at a northwest Houston apartment complex Sunday morning. Officials with the Houston Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire in the 900 block of Lehman Street near Brinkman shortly after 9 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Zoo to remain closed during freeze
HOUSTON – Due to the continued freezing conditions, the Houston Zoo will remain closed over the holiday weekend. It will reopen on Monday, December 26. The Zoo was already scheduled to be closed on Christmas Day. Guests who have purchased tickets for the unplanned closed days can reschedule for...
Click2Houston.com
Search for suspect underway after man fatally shot in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man on the northeast side of town Friday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 4100 block of Bennington Street. Police said the shooting was the result of some kind of fight...
Click2Houston.com
Several Conroe residents still without water due to power outages, freezing temperatures
CONROE, Texas – One Conroe community can’t catch a break. They’ve been dealing with water issues for months and once again are facing more problems that have now put a dent in their holiday plans. Due to the freeze overnight Thursday, the electricity went out for most...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old arrested, charged in deadly shooting of 2 men at SW Houston gas station: HPD
HOUSTON – An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of two men back in November, according to the Houston Police Department. Bradlyn Alex Mckay has since been charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Anthony Palacios and 29-year-old Ivan Rojas. On...
Click2Houston.com
Copper thief shocks self while trying to cut through electrical wires at Tomball business, leaves ID behind while fleeing, investigators say
TOMBALL. Texas – A man who is accused of stealing copper and other items from a Tomball business dropped what he was doing and fled the scene after shocking himself while trying to cut through electrical wires, according to investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Thomas...
Click2Houston.com
CenterPoint, Entergy crews working to restore power throughout Washington Corridor after METRO bus hits power pole
HOUSTON – CenterPoint Energy crews have been working throughout the night and through the frigid cold to turn on the lights for customers along the Washington Corridor in Houston. Dorian Elliott told KPRC 2 he has been without electricity since 8:30 p.m. Thursday. “I just moved in about a...
Click2Houston.com
Millions of Texans expected to travel for the holidays
WALLER COUNTY – AAA Texas says more than 8 million Texans are driving to their holiday destinations starting Friday through New Year’s Day. KPRC2 spoke to people at the Buc-ee’s on Highway 290 in Waller County, and they said, despite the cold weather, they are ready for the holidays.
