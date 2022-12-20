ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klein, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Houston is frozen: These are the best KPRC 2 pics showing off just how cold it really is in Southeast Texas

HOUSTON – It’s cold in Southeast Texas, and boy do y’all know it. Thanks for sharing your videos and photos with us of what you’re finding following the temperature plunge. Here are some of the submissions we noticed from those sent to us on Click2Pins.com. Could you top these? Send them to us at Click2Pins.com. (Just be sure to be safe!)
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘A sunny holiday’ with Houston singer Vincent Powell

HOUSTON – American Idol alum Vincent Powell brings his soulful vibes to our studio for a performance of his song ‘A Sunny Holiday,’ off his Christmas Album Vincent Powell & Houston Ensemble. The singer-songwriter who competed on season 12 of the popular singing competition, has sung background...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Embracing the Icy Temps Ice Skating at Discovery Green

Houston – Embrace the icy temps and try ice skating at Discovery Green. The ice rink is open most days until 11PM. You will need to pre-purchase tickets online. You can do that by clicking this LINK HERE. They have fun events on all weekend and ticket sales support...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Christmas Miracles: Family gets help after father is murdered

HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings Christmas cheer to families in need around the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search this year, we’ve found five families deserving of a little help this year. Just days before Christmas, Abiella...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police investigating after man shot, killed in north Houston

HOUSTON – One man has died after being shot in the head in north Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. Houston police officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 7600 block of the North Freeway. They arrived to find a man, believed to...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Zoo to remain closed during freeze

HOUSTON – Due to the continued freezing conditions, the Houston Zoo will remain closed over the holiday weekend. It will reopen on Monday, December 26. The Zoo was already scheduled to be closed on Christmas Day. Guests who have purchased tickets for the unplanned closed days can reschedule for...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Millions of Texans expected to travel for the holidays

WALLER COUNTY – AAA Texas says more than 8 million Texans are driving to their holiday destinations starting Friday through New Year’s Day. KPRC2 spoke to people at the Buc-ee’s on Highway 290 in Waller County, and they said, despite the cold weather, they are ready for the holidays.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy