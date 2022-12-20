ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Marshals and the FBI have captured the man that deputies say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday. Authorities caught up with the suspect in Orlando. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Forsythe entered the bank on Dec. 21 and...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 bodies found inside Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers were called to a home on Floral Dr. early Tuesday evening. Investigators said two people were found dead inside the residence in Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood, just about a block west of N. Bumby Ave. Homicide detectives were still at the home just before...
ORLANDO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Arrest made in shooting in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in a shooting last month in north Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Carlos Henry-Antonia Herrera, 19, of Ellenton, is charged with a single count of attempted murder and an additional count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Missing Endangered Adult found in Manatee County

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Susan has been found and is safe. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult for a woman last seen Monday. Susan Boucher, 53, walked away from a care facility in the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
kennythepirate.com

This Disney Park Will Be Closed Tomorrow

This popular Disney Park will be closed tomorrow due to forecasted low temperatures. Will this affect your plans?. Blizzard Beach, known for such water attractions as Summit Plummet and Cross Country Creek, is a popular water park located on property at Walt Disney World resort. As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s first ski-resort after a blizzard winter storm hit Walt Disney World Resort. But, before the skiers could strap on their boots, sunny Florida weather returned and powdery snow quickly turned to slippery slush.
ORLANDO, FL

