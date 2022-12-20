Read full article on original website
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearbyRoger MarshKissimmee, FL
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Family Dollar Under Fire After Customer Claims She Got "Moldy Food"Bryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Mom assaulted, robbed after pulling over on I-4 to change diaper, sheriff says
“An unknown male wearing dark clothing, a hoodie, slammed her to the ground, struck her a few times and then grabbed her purse and her iPhone and left the area,” Lopez said.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
What Happened To Brian Klecha? Disney Employee Last Seen In Polk County, Florida, 2017
Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center, continue to investigate the 2017 disappearance of Brian Edward Klecha of Polk County, and need your help. Brian Klecha was 35 years old at the time he went missing, according to investigators.
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
villages-news.com
Villager previously convicted of stalking arrested after caught on surveillance
A 64-year-old Villager previously convicted of stalking was arrested after returning to the neighborhood of the object of his affection. Christopher John Drennen of 337 Batesburg Way in the Village of Tall Trees was arrested Wednesday on a charge of violating a court order. A woman, whom Drennen has previously...
Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station. The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a woman in her 50s...
fox35orlando.com
Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
Mysuncoast.com
Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Marshals and the FBI have captured the man that deputies say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday. Authorities caught up with the suspect in Orlando. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Forsythe entered the bank on Dec. 21 and...
fox35orlando.com
2 bodies found inside Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers were called to a home on Floral Dr. early Tuesday evening. Investigators said two people were found dead inside the residence in Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood, just about a block west of N. Bumby Ave. Homicide detectives were still at the home just before...
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansion
Both the Pastor and his son have been arrested for allegedly scamming $8 millionPhoto byPopCrush. Federal prosecutors claim that a father and son defrauded the government of millions of dollars and attempted to use the money to purchase a Disney World house.
Woman wins $1M from scratch-off after trip to Manatee County Publix
A woman won $1 million from a scratch-off after a trip to a Manatee County Publix, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com
Arrest made in shooting in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in a shooting last month in north Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Carlos Henry-Antonia Herrera, 19, of Ellenton, is charged with a single count of attempted murder and an additional count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
Mysuncoast.com
UPDATE: Missing Endangered Adult found in Manatee County
BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Susan has been found and is safe. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult for a woman last seen Monday. Susan Boucher, 53, walked away from a care facility in the...
Vandals cause $1M in damage to dam built to protect Volusia County’s dunes, homes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Someone caused more than a million dollars in damage to the new system designed to protect dunes and homes on the Volusia County coast after Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. State officials installed a dam as a temporary fix...
WESH
Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
Teen stabbed, beat mother with frying pan because she was ‘on his case’ about cleaning his room
New details have emerged after a 17-year-old boy was accused of brutally attacking his mother last month.
Manatee deputies searching for woman who walked away from care facility
Manatee County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman who walked away from a care facility.
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food truck court in Kissimmee. Keep reading to learn more. World Food Trucks is the very first permanent food truck park located within the Visitors Flea Market in central Florida.
kennythepirate.com
This Disney Park Will Be Closed Tomorrow
This popular Disney Park will be closed tomorrow due to forecasted low temperatures. Will this affect your plans?. Blizzard Beach, known for such water attractions as Summit Plummet and Cross Country Creek, is a popular water park located on property at Walt Disney World resort. As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s first ski-resort after a blizzard winter storm hit Walt Disney World Resort. But, before the skiers could strap on their boots, sunny Florida weather returned and powdery snow quickly turned to slippery slush.
Sarasota County deputies searching for suspected bank robber
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspected bank robber following an incident Wednesday morning.
