San Antonio, TX

San Antonio upscale seafood spot Go Fish Market sets Thursday, Jan. 12 opening date

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 5 days ago
Go Fish Market has taken over a former post office administration building at West Grayson Street and East Euclid Avenue.
Husband-and-wife restaurateurs Houston and Emily Carpenter of Southtown's Little Em’s Oyster Bar and Up Scale will open Go Fish Market, a casual seafood cafe and retail fish counter, on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The new venture, located at 125 W. Grayson St., shared the date in an Instagram post, which also noted that it won't require reservations upon opening.


The Carpenters revealed plans for Go Fish in May, teasing a concept that will offer fresh seafood sales along with dishes such as fish tacos, oysters, caviar, sashimi and rotating varieties of fish and chips. It will be the fourth venture for the couple, who opened Southern comfort food eatery Restaurant Claudine in the fall.

Following its opening, Go Fish will operate 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

TWH
5d ago

sea food likely farmed in a pond whe crab season has been shut down for US wild caught seafood from Alaska. BUYER BEWARE. LOVE, TX , Alaska fishermen and women.

San Antonio Current

