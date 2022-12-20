ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, KS

S.M. Hanson Music: A family tradition for 50 years

Seeing a need, Steve Hanson took a chance and opened a music store. Fifty years later, S.M. Hanson Music is still going strong!. And, 50 years later, the music store at 335 S. Clark Street remains a Hanson family business, as Steve's son, Rick, now serves as CEO and president of the business.
SALINA, KS
Bennington State Bank celebrates 135th anniversary

Chairman of the Board of Directors Mike Berkley marks 55th year in banking. In 1887, the Bennington State Bank became one of the first banks chartered by the State of Kansas. What started as a single-branch operation in the small town of Bennington has grown these past 135 years into an expansive operation with nine locations in eight Kansas communities.
BENNINGTON, KS
KWU celebrates as university surpasses music campaign’s goal

Thursday marked a historic day in Kansas Wesleyan’s history, as the university announced it had surpassed the $4.5 million goal for its music campaign. With that, the planning process is officially underway for the renovation of Sams Chapel and the music departmental spaces. “This is truly a special day,”...
SALINA, KS
Teen hospitalized after pickup strikes embankment

CLOUD COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Cloud County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota Tundra driven by Travis Reiss, 44, Floresville, Texas, was northbound on U.S. 81. The driver lost control on the ice. The pickup traveled into the...
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
Kansas man dies, 2 injured after rollover crash

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo.—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Shannon County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Krishi V. Panchal, 20, Wichita, was eastbound on Highway 60 two miles east of Winona. The the car traveled off the...
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
📷: Sheriff: Man, boat rescued from Kan. lake in freezing fog

GEARY COUNTY - Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milford Lake on Thursday at 9:42 a.m. on the report of an individual stranded on the water in a disabled jon boat. Geary County Dispatch was contacted by Justin Howe of Fort Riley when the motor on the jon boat died while he was attempting to retrieve geese decoys off the lake. After the motor died, the boat drifted away from where Howe had been hunting, and got stuck in ice, eventually becoming frozen in place.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Kansas man entered plea in deadly DUI crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man involved in a fatal Thanksgiving Day crash in 2021 has entered a plea in the case. On Monday, Garrett Myers of Andover pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and aggravated battery, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
Home alone: Children saved from Kansas house fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for alleged child endangerment. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a Domestic Violence call in the 4400 block of East Bayley in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. While approaching the address, officers observed a 4-year-old boy on...
WICHITA, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 23

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cervantes, Brandon Carmen; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Outside warrant/NCIC hit.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Lindsborg man dies after SUV rollover accident on I-135

SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Mazda Tribute driven by Sawyer B. Lysell-Alkire, 16, Lindsborg, was southbound on Interstate 135 at the Lindsborg exit. The SUV entered the west ditch, overturned and...
LINDSBORG, KS
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash

GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Deputies find drugs with street value of $200K at Kan. home

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just before 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just west of the city of Odin at 774 NE. 140 Road in northeastern Barton County, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 17-23

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BRAKE, JOHN WESLEY; 34; Dodge City. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: JOHNSON,...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Police ID Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 50-year-old Nicky Ball of Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Just after 4:30p.m. Friday, a 1999 Toyota Avalon driven by Ball was southbound on Sheridan Ave at 18th Street North in Wichita. The Toyota entered the...
WICHITA, KS
Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud

WICHITA, KAN.– A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVIID-19 business recovery funds, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
KANSAS STATE
