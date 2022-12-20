ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches — More Bread-Sliced Romance Coming to Downtown Denver in 2023

San Francisco-based Ike’s Love & Sandwiches franchisees opened the fast casual restaurant’s second Colorado locale this week in Highlands Ranch. This means that there are three more anticipated Ike’s locations in metro Denver over the next few years (per What Now Denver ). Founding father-daughter duo Blair and Camillle Woodfield (of Woodfield Squared, LLC) are currently eyeing downtown Denver as the next Ike’s location. According to a conversation with What Now Denver, there’s “nothing firm, but (plans) are in the works.”

The Woodfields signed onto participate in Ike’s booming expansion in 2021. What began as a small, Bay Area sandwich shop founded by Ike Shehadeh in 2007 has rocketed to over 80 locations across California, Nevada, Texas, and Florida. This 2021 number arrived before an anticipated 30% growth in restaurants in 2022 (per Nation’s Restaurant News ). Apparently people can’t get enough of the shop’s fresh baked bread in concert with legion “innovative offerings and iconic flavors.”

According to Ike’s website, “this ain’t your momma’s sandwich shop.” Ike’s claims to be home of over 800 sandwich combinations (which is, apparently, more than can be accomplished from the ingredients in your mom’s frig). These myriad topping come together “for everyone” — meat eaters, keto freaks, veggie heads, or vegan folk. Dressing these sammies is Ike’s secret “Dirty Sauce” (described by the eatery’s website as “a garlic aioli with our secret blend of seasonings and spices”) atop Dutch Crunch bread.

Signatures sandwiches include the Matt Cain (an ode to the former San Francisco Giants pitcher and ESPN’s “Fanwich Award: Best Sports Sandwich”) featuring roast beef, salami, turkey, Godfather sauce, and provolone. There’s also the Menage A Trois (one of 7×7 magazine’s “100 Things to Eat Before You Die”) that sports Halal chicken swimming in honey mustard, BBQ, honey, pepper jack, Swiss, and cheddar cheeses. All Ike’s sandwiches are served hot with lettuce and tomato.

If you can’t wait until later in 2023 for downtown Ike’s bites, the Woodfields will be happy to serve you in Central Park and Highlands Ranch.



