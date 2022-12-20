Read full article on original website
Police investigate deadly shooting
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane at about 7:20pm on Friday, Dec. 23 in Flint Twp. Officers on the scene, located a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He was later identified...
Police: Man arrested in Saginaw Township shooting
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police said a man was in custody after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. Officers were called out around 12:15 a.m. Friday to reports of gunfire at the Poplar Apartments on State Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound laying...
Saginaw Township apartment shooting leaves man hospitalized, suspect in jail
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A shooting in Saginaw Township has left one man hospitalized and another jailed. About 12:14 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, police responded to a reported shooting in Building E of Poplar Apartments, 4444 State St. They arrived to find a 36-year-old man lying on the...
One dead in Flint Township shooting
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
Woman bound over in Flint shooting that left 28-year-old woman dead
FLINT, MI – The woman charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards in August 2021 has been bound over to circuit court to stand trial. Genesee County District Judge David G. Guinn, on Thursday, Dec. 22, ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause against Deaisha Keishon-Janee Fisher.
Man Wounded in Early Morning Saginaw Township Shooting
A 36-year-old man was shot Friday morning in Saginaw Township. Police responded to the 4400 block of State St. around 12:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, lying on the floor in a common breezeway of the building. He was taken to a local hospital where he was initially in critical condition, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
Fatal Hemlock Crash Possibly Intentional, Victim Identified
A Saginaw County crash on Wednesday may have been deliberate according to a Richland Township police investigation. Around 7:30 a.m., 33-year-old Jodie Charvat was driving a white SUV in southern Midland County when she crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming state police patrol vehicle, which avoided a crash. The trooper followed the SUV and put out a call, which was answered by a Richland Township police officer. According to police, Charvat’s vehicle also nearly collided head on with the second officer’s vehicle, though he swerved to prevent a crash. Charvat’s vehicle then struck a second SUV head on about a mile down the road. Charvat was killed at the scene. The 39-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Flint mother charged after son shoots himself in hand with unsecured gun
FLINT, MI – The mother of a 4-year-old boy who shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun earlier this year has been charged with child abuse. Alexys Cierah Chapman, 25, on Dec. 3 was arraigned on single counts of first-degree child abuse, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.
Michigan man sentenced to 105 years in prison for armed drug trafficking in Ky.
A man from Flint, Michigan was sentenced to 105 years in federal prison on Tuesday after being convicted of armed drug trafficking in Kentucky and attempted robbery.
Police identify porch pirate with unique vehicle
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was requesting help identifying a porch pirate. A female suspect stole a package off a porch in the 100 block of S. Brown street on Dec. 21, police said. The suspect was driving a black Chevy HRR with a silver...
Two men arrested for 2018 cold case homicide
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Two men were arrested for the 2018 cold case homicide of Chong Yang. Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of St. Johns, were arrested late Dec. 21 by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Olson and Rodway were arraigned the morning...
Head On Crash in Hemlock Kills One, Injures Another
Police in Saginaw County’s Richland Township are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Saginaw area woman and hospitalized another person. Police say the 33-year-old woman was driving a white SUV on North Hemlock Road near the township’s Department of Public Safety yesterday around 7:30 A.M.when she began to drive erratically. Police attempted a traffic stop on the SUV, but it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and struck another SUV head on.
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
State trooper treated for minor injuries after car crashes into parked police cruiser on NB I-75 in Saginaw; Freeway closed until further notice
A Michigan State Police trooper received treatment for minor injuries after a driver struck a parked patrol car on I-75 near Saginaw Friday evening.
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
Police chase in Saginaw ends with deadly crash
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a man running from a traffic stop in Saginaw died after he crashed with troopers in pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Perkins Street. A Michigan State Police trooper was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Charger, which allegedly failed to stop for a patrol car with its lights and siren activated.
Genesee Co. man convicted of killing, torturing dogs
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The winter...
Head-on crash claims life of 33-year-old woman from Saginaw area
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw-area woman died in a head-on crash in the Hemlock area on Wednesday morning. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. on on North Hemlock Road just north of the Richland Township Public Safety Department station. Police say a 33-year-old woman was driving a...
Man arrested after stealing from toy drive box
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee Co. man was arrested for stealing toys from a Holiday Toy Drive box in the lobby of the Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office. The Genesee Co. Sheriff’s Office has been holding its 3rd annual Holiday Toy Drive for about three weeks. The hundreds of toys collected through donations from the community will be given to over 300 children who have incarcerated parents. The toys will be distributed between 2 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.
