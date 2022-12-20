ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Positions for Alabama Football Need the Most Help: Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
The panel discusses what positions the Crimson Tide needs to focus on building in the offseason either through the transfer portal or in its 2023 signing class.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Austin Hannon. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel discusses what positions Alabama needs to focus on building in the offseason either through the transfer portal or in its 2023 signing class.

