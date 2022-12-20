ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Injury News: Chuma Okeke OUT With Knee Surgery

By Riley Sheppard
 5 days ago

Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke will be sidelined at least a month following arthroscopic knee surgery.

The Orlando Magic will need to be without one of its key forwards for a little while longer.

Third-year forward Chuma Okeke will be sidelined for 'at least a month' according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After being sidelined the previous 14 games with knee soreness, the 24-year-old underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Monday to "repair and reshape damaged cartilage in the joint."

The No. 16 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Okeke started seven of his 18 games this season, averaging 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 21 minutes per contest.

“That’s the same knee he’s dealt with before,” coach Jamahl Mosley said on the injury last month . “A part of this is being careful so things don’t get any worse. We want to stay cautious with our guys and make sure we try to get healthy bodies back.”

With Okeke out over the past month, Kevon Harris has seen his minutes increase off the bench - stepping in his role as a reliable 3 and D option.

The Magic come off a loss to the hands of the Atlanta Hawks , snapping a six-game losing streak.

Orlando is back in action tomorrow night on the road against the Houston Rockets.

