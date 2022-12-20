Read full article on original website
Homicide: Man in Orange shot multiple times and found dead in car parked in driveway
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after discovering the body of a man shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. Officers responded to a welfare check at 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Link Avenue. They found the body of Asif Imran, 26, of Orange, inside a car parked in the driveway. He'd been shot several times. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy.
Help for the homeless in Beaumont before freeze
BEAUMONT — Numbers show more people are living on the streets of Southeast Texas. The bitter cold is not only a danger, but it can turn deadly. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. You can contact Warm Hands, Warm Hearts HERE.
Fires in Groves, Nederland and Bridge City bring devastation during holidays
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Firefighters battle several fires in Southeast Texas, including a car fire at McDonald's in Groves. Also, in Mid-County, a fire broke out at a home in the 1000 block of Boston Avenue in Nederland. And, in Bridge City, heartbreak when a fire destroyed a family's home,...
City of Nederland urges residents to conserve water after waterline leaks tax system
Today, the water system has been taxed by waterline leaks and a home fire response. We urge customers to conserve water as much as possible overnight. City crews are taking all possible steps to protect the water system and to avoid a boil water notice. We need your assistance and cooperation. To report a leak, call the afterhours number at (409) 723-1540.
Homeless shelter Henry's Place in Beaumont extends hours due to freezing temperatures
In response to the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend, Some Other Place will be extending its hours at Henry’s Place, the homeless day center located at 1107 McFaddin Avenue. Henry’s Place will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Some Other Place...
Viewer sounds off on I-10 drivers, learn about sound walls in 'What's Driving You Crazy?'
In this week's "What's Driving You Crazy?" segment, anchor Aaron Drawhorn explains that residents driven crazy by traffic noise have a solution going up. We speak to TxDOT about the new sound walls going up right off the Eastex Freeway north of 11th Street. And the same week an auto...
Nederland water system update
Nederland — The Nederland water system made minimal progress raising the water levels following the high consumption on Friday due to water line dripping, water leaks and a home fire response, according to Police Chief Gary Porter. "We continue to urge customers to conserve water as much as possible,"...
City of Nederland lists steps residents should take before freezing temperatures set in
All weather forecasts are predicting below freezing temperatures starting early Friday (Dec. 23rd) with temperatures rising above freezing later. This weather poses a risk to water service to residences and businesses. The City of Nederland is asking customers to:. 1. Disconnect outside water hoses. If the water hose is left...
Dec. 21, 2022 Pay it Forward: Annette Allen honored for giving back to her community
Annette Allen honored for giving back to her community in Orange, to students and to co-workers. She's our Pay it Forward recipient because of the good deeds she doesn't hesitate to do. Pay it Forward is sponsored by DuGood Federal Credit Union.
