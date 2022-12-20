ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Homicide: Man in Orange shot multiple times and found dead in car parked in driveway

ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after discovering the body of a man shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. Officers responded to a welfare check at 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Link Avenue. They found the body of Asif Imran, 26, of Orange, inside a car parked in the driveway. He'd been shot several times. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy.
ORANGE, TX
Help for the homeless in Beaumont before freeze

BEAUMONT — Numbers show more people are living on the streets of Southeast Texas. The bitter cold is not only a danger, but it can turn deadly. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. You can contact Warm Hands, Warm Hearts HERE.
BEAUMONT, TX
City of Nederland urges residents to conserve water after waterline leaks tax system

Today, the water system has been taxed by waterline leaks and a home fire response. We urge customers to conserve water as much as possible overnight. City crews are taking all possible steps to protect the water system and to avoid a boil water notice. We need your assistance and cooperation. To report a leak, call the afterhours number at (409) 723-1540.
NEDERLAND, TX
Nederland water system update

Nederland — The Nederland water system made minimal progress raising the water levels following the high consumption on Friday due to water line dripping, water leaks and a home fire response, according to Police Chief Gary Porter. "We continue to urge customers to conserve water as much as possible,"...
NEDERLAND, TX

