ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide after discovering the body of a man shot multiple times in the driveway of a home. Officers responded to a welfare check at 2:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Link Avenue. They found the body of Asif Imran, 26, of Orange, inside a car parked in the driveway. He'd been shot several times. Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins has ordered an autopsy.

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO