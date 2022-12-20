Read full article on original website
FDA slated to get $226M funding boost
SENATE ADVANCES OMNIBUS — The Senate on Thursday blasted through a series of amendment votes to send its $1.7 trillion government funding bill to the House in a 68-29 vote. The package, which is expected to be voted on by the House early today and sent to President Biden, proposes adding $226 million in budget authority — approximately a 6.5 percent increase — to the FDA. If signed into law, the FDA would have a fiscal 2023 budget of more than $3.5 billion before user fee revenue is added.
The next abortion battleground
OMNIBUS AMENDED — Before the bill cleared the Senate on Thursday, senators voted to add more than a half-dozen amendments to the bill, including major policy provisions that would expand federal protections for pregnant workers and nursing mothers, in addition to helping 9/11 families. Expect a House vote today on the bill and amendments.
Why China was unprepared to end “zero-Covid”
China dropped its "zero-Covid" policy in early December, prompting the World Health Organization to warn on Wednesday that the world should be concerned about an accelerating wave of infections there.
Tech antitrust advocates regroup
LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE: Some of the most vocal advocates of antitrust bills to rein in dominant tech companies are beginning to regroup after two of the movement's marquee pieces of legislation failed to make it to the finish line this Congress, and they see promise in what measures are moving forward.
Two ways the economy could tilt in 2023
DIVERGENT PATHS — It’s almost hard to believe, given conventional wisdom from just a few weeks back. But the relatively rosy scenario for the economy next year — sinking inflation and no recession — is no longer a fanciful dream akin to pigs taking flight. It’s...
How 1 top Democrat lost faith in crypto
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Keeping the California dream alive under Biden
CALIFORNIA DREAMS ON — Now that there's a Democrat in the White House, California can relax — so the thinking went. The Golden State branded itself as a bulwark against the Trump administration's rollbacks of climate and environmental policies, and state politicians took former President Donald Trump's attacks on California as hay-making opportunities.
Biden signs defense bill repealing military vaccine mandate
The $847 billion National Defense Authorization Act cleared Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support this month.
