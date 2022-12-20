Effective: 2022-12-25 11:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in- ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the middle and upper teens late tonight and continue into early Monday morning. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Prolonged sub-freezing temperatures may cause pipes to burst. Bitterly cold temperatures can result in hypothermia or frostbite. These conditions are life-threatening to those with prolonged exposure or without access to adequate warmth.

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO