Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
This is what it looks like when the Hudson River floodsJenn LeachNew York City, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
Man slashed in the face in Manhattan after argument
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a manthey say slashed another man in the face after an argument on Friday. According to authorities, at around 5:15 the suspect got into the argument with the 34-year-old male victim inside a building on West 48th Street in Midtown Manhattan. When...
NYPD officer stabbed in the arm on Christmas Eve in the Bronx
An NYPD cop was stabbed in the arm Christmas Eve while responding to reports of a person in need of medical assistance, police said. Officer Lin Zhen was knifed in his right arm around 5:45 p.m. after he and a partner responded to the distress call near Dekalb Avenue and East 212 Street in the Bronx, officials said. Zhen, 35, who joined the department in 2018, was stabbed by a 26-year-old man, cops said. “New Yorkers can celebrate in safety today because heroes like P.O. Lin Zhen are on the street and in harm’s way,” the NYPD Police Benevolent Association tweeted Sunday. “We’re grateful that our brother is going to be OK,” the union said. “His fellow NYC police officers will carry on keeping the peace while he’s on the mend.” EMS transported Zhen to St. Barnabas hospital in stable condition and transported the attacker to North Central Bronx Hospital for an evaluation, police said. According to a police source, the suspect is schizophrenic. Charges are still pending. The mayor tweeted a photo of himself walking into St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx to visit Zhen shortly before Hizzoner attended Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
Cops hunt for gunman in brazen afternoon slaying in NYC
A brazen gunman gunned down a man in Queens and cops are reaching out to the public in hopes of tracking down the killer. The suspect peppered Elgin Reynolds, 40, with gunfire after approaching the victim on 165th Street, near Jamaica Avenue at about 12:15 p.m. Friday, police said. Reynolds tried to “evade” his attacker, but the gunman shot him in the leg, torso and face, cops said. Medics rushed the Harlem man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The suspect ran northbound on 165th Street toward 89th Avenue where he stepped into a white sedan, authorities said. The NYPD on Saturday released surveillance photos and a video clip of the suspect, described as 40-45 years old, standing between 6 foot and 6 foot 2, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, brown boots and a black “du-rag,” cops said.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
Man wanted after several employees violently attacked inside Harlem restaurant
A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted for attacking employees inside a Manhattan restaurant.
Two injured in overnight mayhem across NYC
One man was shot in the leg and another was critically hurt in a bar fight in separate incidents in Manhattan overnight, police said. The shooting victim, 39, was struck in the right leg on 10th Avenue and West 207th Street at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, cops said. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition and police are looking for five suspects who ran northbound on 10th Avenue following the shooting, authorities said. There are no arrests. At around 3:45 a.m., a 61-year-old man was punched in the head following a dispute inside Billy Mark’s West bar on 9th Avenue and West 29th Street in Chelsea, the NYPD said. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition, a department spokesman said. There was no word on what fueled the fight.
‘Jewish Christmas’ is back at NYC’s Chinese restaurants
Keep the gingerbread — pass the fortune cookies. I’m looking forward to a great Chinese meal on Dec. 25 — a tradition known to many New Yorkers as “Jewish Christmas,” when those who don’t celebrate actual Christmas gather for a festive lunch in the one type of restaurant that typically remains open. For many in the Big Apple, Jewish or not Jewish, going out on the Big Day has become a cheerful culinary and atmospheric respite from the holiday-as-usual. The occasion is sure to be particularly festive after two duck-deprived, less-than-celebratory holiday seasons that one New Yorker described to me as...
Trio assaults Brooklyn store worker, robs him of $30 sunglasses
The NYPD released photos of three suspects who assaulted then robbed a worker at a Brooklyn store earlier this month, authorities said.
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5ny.com
Arrests in deadly robbery spree targeting people leaving Manhattan bars
NEW YORK - A man faces murder charges after dozens of drugging incidents, including as many as five that were fatal, involving people leaving bars in Manhattan. The NYPD has linked at least 26 incidents between March 18th and December 8th, associated with the same crew. "This is a violent...
NYPD makes arrest in robbery and drugging spree in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in a violent robbery spree in Manhattan that police say involved a group drugging their victims.A man is now being charged with murder in connection with the case.CBS2 spoke with one of the victim's families on Thursday."We've been left in the dark," Lakpa Sherpa said.For months, the Sherpa family has been trying to piece together how 28-year-old Nurbu Sherpa died."He was a kid who was full of life," Lakpa Sherpa said.His uncle said Nurbu Sherpa went out on St. Patricks Day and was found early on March 18 lying on East 7th...
fox5ny.com
Fire on JetBlue flight at JFK Airport
NEW YORK - Seven passengers suffered minor injuries after a small fire on a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday. A passenger's laptop caught on fire on a JetBlue plane, which had 167 people onboard. The plane was taxing to a gate at Terminal 5 when a...
Fourth suspect nabbed in shooting of NYC man during motorcycle sale
A fourth suspect has been busted in the broad-daylight fatal shooting of a man during a Bronx motorcycle sale, cops say. Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, of the Bronx was arrested and charged with murder more than seven months after Jefferson Hernandez, 20, was shot in the head at East 144th and Exterior streets in Mott Haven, authorities said. Hernandez of Spring Valley in Rockland County had driven to the Bronx on May 18 with three other men to buy a Kawasaki motorcycle they found on Facebook Marketplace, authorities said. The victim was blasted in the head around 3:40 p.m. and rushed to Lincoln...
Wife of NYPD cop, Orlando Adorno shot in NYC recounts ‘nightmare’
The wife of a Brooklyn cop shot during a domestic disturbance in Bedford-Stuyvesant took to Facebook Wednesday to recount how she “lived everyone’s worst nightmare.” Michelle Adorno, whose 38-year-old cop husband, Orlando Adorno, was wounded Tuesday night while restraining a suspect, described in an online post the harrowing moments she got the dreaded phone about the shooting. “I lived everyone’s worst nightmare today getting the call and being picked up by a squad car rushed to the hospital fill lights blaring,” she said in the private “NYPD Wives” group. “Thank god it was not worse and the unthinkable,” she wrote. “Thank you for...
Man slashed in face near Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
A man was slashed in the face down the block from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree Friday night, police said. The victim was knifed by an unknown man in his 30s at Deli’s 48 on West 48th Street near Sixth Avenue at about 5:20 p.m., according to cops. The assault occurred just 10 minutes before the Rockefeller tree was lit for the night. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Cops are still looking for the culprit. He was wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt, officers said.
Two teens shot in separate NYC incidents in broad daylight: NYPD
Two teenagers were shot in separate broad-daylight bursts of gun violence in Harlem and Brooklyn on Thursday, cops said. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the right leg at noon while standing in front of the Transfiguration Lutheran Church on 126th Street near Lenox Boulevard, cops said. Two suspects fled in an unknown direction after the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if the teen was targeted, cops said. One shell casing was recovered on the scene. About an hour later, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and leg on Sutter Avenue near Crescent Street in East New York by a gunman described as wearing all black, cops said. The teen was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. Two shell casings were recovered at the scene, cops said.
Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate
A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
brickunderground.com
Why I moved to NYC from Florida: So the kids could have a backyard and space to grow
Wanting to be close to family and and have more outdoor space for their kids, Ashley Flores and her husband moved from Coral Gables to New York City, zeroing in on Riverdale in the Bronx for its parks, top-notch schools, and family-friendly community. They're now renting a four-bedroom house with a yard. Here's their story.
Man indicted for allegedly trying to rape woman on NYC subway train
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Staten Island man was indicted on attempted rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a train in Manhattan, officials said Thursday. Chris Tapia, 23, sat down near the 24-year-old woman on a no. 4 train on Nov. 17, authorities said. He allegedly pulled his pants and underwear down, […]
Comments / 0