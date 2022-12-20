Dolly Parton Reminisces On Festive Dance Routine With Jimmy Fallon

Photo: Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Dolly Parton is reminiscing on a festive dance number with Jimmy Fallon from the country music legend’s latest holiday special. Parton debuted the star-studded special, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas , earlier this month, including a list of beloved guests: Willie Nelson , Billy Ray Cyrus , Jimmie Allen , Zach Williams , Miley Cyrus , Fallon and more. Parton shared a one-minute clip of her dance with Fallon on her newly-established TikTok account , saying, “You’re not a bad dancing partner [Jimmy Fallon]!,” and including the “Magic Mountain Christmas” hashtag.

Parton and Fallon danced to their holiday duet, “ Almost Too Early For Christmas .” The duo opts to cast the “haters” aside and crank up the volume on Christmas music, even if some people think it’s too early in the season. Fallon, who announced the duet the day after Halloween, previously explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the inspiration for the song stemmed from the “debate” that arises each year: When can we start playing holiday music?

“They go, ‘Can we listen to holiday music? Can we listen to Christmas music? Is it too early? Can we put on Mariah Carey now?’” Fallon said at the time. “I say, yeah, if it’s good, you should be able to. So, I thought it’d be kind of fun if I put out a song and released it around Halloween for the holidays.”

