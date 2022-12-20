Read full article on original website
Saying goodbye to another NJ Shore favorite after 33 years
When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner. And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job
There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
Hey, slackers: Experts say these are the 10 laziest towns in NJ
A website has released a list of the top ten laziest cities in New Jersey and depending on which end of the state you live in, you, apparently, either work really hard or not at all. That's because eight of the ten laziest places in the Garden State are in...
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
This EPIC Family Entertainment Center is Opening a 2nd NJ Location in Edison!
This is a fun-filled entertainment center for both kids and adults!. Launch Entertainment, a family entertainment center with games and activities for people of all ages, is set open their second New Jersey location in Edison, according to NJ.com. The franchise released a statement in early December announcing that the...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
The Oldest Operating Lighthouse In New Jersey Is One Of The Oldest In The Country
I always knew that New Jersey was home to a bunch of lighthouses, but I didn't know that it's also home to the oldest continually operating lighthouse in the entire country!. This past week I had a day off and decided to do something I haven't done since moving to Ocean County but have been told to do countless times.
New York’s Long Island Sound Has a Lobster Trap Problem
Sitting between New York and Connecticut, the Long Island Sound apparently has up to 1.2 million abandoned lobster traps sitting on the sea floor. According to a report by John Moritz of CT Insider, there are somewhere between 800,000 and 1.2 million abandon lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound, some with sea critters trapped inside.
The best cannolis can be found at these NJ bakeries
Have you ever met someone that doesn’t enjoy a cannoli? Especially coming from New Jersey. We are full of amazing bakeries that serve the best and freshest pastries. If you head to an Italian restaurant for dinner, you almost always order the cannolis for dessert. And let’s not forget...
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places
Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
The Best Breakfast Sandwich in New Jersey is One of the Best in the Entire Country
For the longest time, I was never a breakfast person. For whatever reason, I would wake up, get ready, and out the door. This was even in middle school and high school. Yes, I get it, this isn't always the best idea when you are trying to learn. There was...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
Flooding in New Jersey from Friday’s pre-Christmas winter storm
❄ Communities across New Jersey are dealing with flooding. ❄ As rain/snow falls, New Jersey is bracing for arctic cold. ❄ Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is mapping out the holiday weekend weather for NJ. Severe winter weather descending on much of the country early Friday rolled into New Jersey in...
30 New Jersey Restaurants We Wish Would Make a Comeback
They say a good thing never lasts. From locally owned establishments (like Ponzio's Brooklawn and Zaberers) to national chains like (Chi-Chi's and The Ground Round), you've sounded off on the New Jersey restaurants you'd love to dine at again, if only they didn't go out of business. Wow! You've REALLY...
Don’t wait: NJ holiday drive-thru displays still open through the end of 2022
The holidays in New Jersey can be a stressful time of year, but one that's also full of joy. Now that the season is winding down, perhaps there are a few things we feel we might've missed out on or simply overlooked. It's understandable since overdrive is the only speed...
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
